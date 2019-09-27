HATTIESBURG — With a quarter of the regular season done, the Southern Miss football team opens its eight-game Conference USA ledger Saturday when they entertain UTEP at 6 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) put a four-game winning streak against the visitors on the line when they meet the Miners (1-2), having outscored UTEP and average of 34.0 to 6.8 over that stretch.
Southern Miss won the last meeting between the two schools at the Sun Bowl in the final game of the 2018 season, defeating UTEP 39-7, as Rachuan Mitchell intercepted a pass for a touchdown and Steven Anderson added a one-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter en route to the victory.
The Golden Eagle defense was stingy, holding UTEP to just 187 total offensive yards, including just 73 on the ground.
This season, Southern Miss allows 414.3 total offensive yards a game, but look to better themselves in that category this weekend.
Their run defense allows 122.3 yards per game, while UTEP will try to run at them with their 159.7 rushing yards per contest.
Senior DQ Thomas continues to lead the Golden Eagles on defense with a team-best 34 tackles, as well as notching both of the team’s interceptions this season. Junior Ky’el Hemby is next for the squad with 29 tackles.
On offense, Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham has thrown for 1,164 yards to start the season on 81-of-116 pass attempts. He has six touchdown passes to go along with four interceptions.
His top targets this season has been the trio of Jaylond Adams, Jordan Mitchell and Quez Watkins, who have combined to catch 62.2 percent of the passes and 68.2 of the receiving yards. Adams leads the way with 23 catches 274 yards, while Mitchell has collected 322 yards on 18 catches and Watkins has 10 catches for 233 yards in just two games.
UTEP’s passing defense allows 261.3 yards this season.
The Golden Eagles will also look to win their sixth-straight home contest dating back to last season.
