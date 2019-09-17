HATTIESBURG — When Southern Miss meets Alabama in football this weekend, it marks familiar territory for the Golden Eagles playing against ranked opponents.
In fact, the Southern Miss program is no stranger in facing teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 and this Saturday will be no different when the Golden Eagles (2-1) meet the No. 2 Crimson Tide (3-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For fourth-year Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson, the Golden Eagles will have to prepare at a high level to get ready for their toughest foe to date this season.
“It’s no secret we’re playing an outstanding football team, a great football team,” said Hopson at his Monday media conference. “We’re going to have to certainly be on our A-plus game this week, and that starts today.”
When Southern Miss meets Florida, it will mark the highest ranked team in the AP poll that the Golden Eagles have played since falling 21-6 at No. 2 Florida during the 1997 season.
The game also marks the 36th time Southern Miss has met a team from the AP Top 10 since 1966.
The last victory against a Top 10 team for the Golden Eagles came in a 49-28 triumph over No. 7 Houston in the 2011 Conference USA championship game.
Southern Miss also enjoyed Top 10 victories over No. 9 TCU at home in 2003, 40-28, No. 6 Florida State in Jacksonville 30-26 in 1989 and No. 4 Ole Miss in Oxford, 30-14, in 1970.
The Golden Eagles has played a No. 1 ranked team just once in its history and that was a 42-7 setback against Alabama in 1979.
The game can be seen on ESPN2 as well as be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.