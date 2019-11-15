HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss looks to capture its third consecutive victory when they travel to San Antonio to play UTSA in a 5 p.m., Conference USA West Division contest Saturday at the Alamodome.
The game can be streamed via ESPN+, as well as heard over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
The Golden Eagles (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA West) make their third visit to San Antonio in the last four years as they try to keep pace with division leader Louisiana Tech. UTSA (4-5, 3-2) have won two of their last three contests, including a 14-point explosion in the final quarter to rally and beat Old Dominion, 24-23, on the road last week.
The last two games in this series belongs to Southern Miss, including a 27-17 triumph in Hattiesburg last season, but the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2) own a 2-1 record in games played in the Alamodome.
Junior quarterback Jack Abraham makes the Golden Eagle No. 1 passing offense in C-USA go by averaging 298.3 yards per game in the air, with three different receivers ranking in the Top 10 in catches per game — Jaylond Adams (5.3) in fourth, Quez Watkins (5.3) in fifth and Tim Jones (4.9) in eighth.
Watkins leads the entire league in receiving yards per game at 112.0 and also ranks tied for No. 5 in the country.
For UTSA, they collect 170.3 yards per game rushing, which ranks sixth in the league and will face a Golden Eagle squad that limits its opponents to 107.4 yards per game, which is No. 2 in the conference. Southern Miss also brags with the third-best total defense, limiting opponents to 346.3 yards per game.
On special teams, freshman Andrew Stein leads the league in field goals per game at 1.67, as well as percentage, making 83.3 percent of his attempts (15-18).
Following the UTSA contest, the Golden Eagles return home to face WKU in their first regular-season home contest, Saturday, Nov. 23. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
