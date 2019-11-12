HATTIESBURG — While the football series with UTSA remains in its infancy, returning to the Alamodome this weekend for Southern Miss proves to be familiar territory.
The Golden Eagles (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) make their third trip in the last four years and venture there for the fourth time since the series began during the 2014 season with a 5 p.m., contest, Saturday, Nov. 16. The contest will be streamed via ESPN+, as well as broadcast over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
Southern Miss has won three of the first five games played between the two schools, including the last two meetings, but have fallen in two of three meetings in San Antonio.
The Golden Eagles ran for a season-high 218 yards and allowed a season-low 174 yards total offense in a 27-17 victory last season with the Roadrunners, who enter play with Southern Miss with a 4-5 overall record and 3-2 in league play.
In last year’s meeting, Southern Miss built a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter as Trivenskey Mosley rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 26 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards. Sophomore running back Steve Anderson bulled his way for 51 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Quarterback Jack Abraham, who completed 28-of-33 passes for 269 yards and a score, also contributed to the rush, netting 28 yards on six carries and scoring the first rushing touchdown of his Southern Miss career. Tim Jones piled up a career-best 107 yards receiving on seven catches and junior Jordan Mitchell added 41 yards and his third reception of the year on six catches.
The Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2) won the first-ever meeting between the two schools in San Antonio, kicking the winning field goal with two seconds remaining in 2014 for a 12-10 decision. Southern Miss responded with a 32-10 victory in Hattiesburg the following year, before making the first of two-straight trips to the Alamodome. They dropped the 2016 contest, 55-32, but returned the following year in 2017 with a 31-29 victory.
The Golden Eagles will be vying to win at least seven games in a season for the fourth time over the last five years when the two schools meet this Saturday.
