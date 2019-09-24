HATTIESBURG — After enduring a long three-game road swing, the Southern Miss football team returns home this weekend when they play host to UTEP in both team’s Conference USA opener.
The game will take place at 6 p.m. from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
This weekend’s game marks the start of 24th season of Conference USA football and the Golden Eagles are 16-7 in C-USA opening games, including 9-5 in games played in Hattiesburg.
Overall, Southern Miss now holds an all-time mark of 107-66 (.618) in C-USA contests, including a 56-30 mark at home, while compiling a 51-36 ledger on the road. In 23 seasons of C-USA play, Southern Miss has enjoyed 17 seasons of winning marks as well as two years of finishing at .500.
The Golden Eagles and UTEP will meet this weekend for the 12th time in football with Southern Miss holding a 7-4 advantage in a series that dates back to Jan. 1, 1954, and the 1954 Sun Bowl. Southern Miss has won the last four games in the series, including a 39-7 victory last season in El Paso. Over the four-game win streak, the Golden Eagles have averaged 34.0 points to the Miners’ 6.8 during that stretch.
The series has enjoyed some wonderful highlights, including the 2015 game, which was played on Halloween and featured Southern Miss dressed in all black, while the Miners wore all orange to help celebrate the day’s activities.
In addition, the two teams have played twice in bowl games, once in the Sun Bowl (1954) and once in the Independence Bowl (1988). James Henry returned two punts for touchdowns in the 1988 game at Independence Bowl Stadium to earn MVP honors on both offense and defense honors in that contest.
The two teams have both played well in Hattiesburg as the series is 2-2 in games played at The Rock. UTEP won the first meeting at Roberts Stadium with a 40-37 double overtime victory in 2008 and then captured a 34-33 decision during the 2012 campaign, before the Golden Eagles captured the Halloween game 34-13 and then won the last meeting between the two schools in Hattiesburg 24-0.
Heading into this game, Southern Miss brings in a five-game home winning streak.
Since the start of the 1976 season, following the renovation of Roberts Stadium, the Golden Eagles have posted a 150-66 (.694) record at The Rock. The team has played at least five home games in each season since the 2001 campaign. Since the 1976 season, the program has finished at .500 or better in home games for a season 38 times.
The game can also be seen on ESPN+, as well as heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.