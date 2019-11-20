HATTIESBURG — Saturday’s football game between Southern Mississippi and Western Kentucky marks the first-ever Conference USA regular season meeting between the two schools.
WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) joined the league in 2014 and the Hilltoppers are the last team in the current C-USA configuration that the Golden Eagles will play for the first time in a regular-season matchup when they meet at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be streamed via ESPN+, as well as heard over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
The two teams have played once before as members of C-USA in the 2015 C-USA Championship game, with the Golden Eagles falling to WKU 45-28 in Bowling Green, Ky.
The first game of the series, which took place on Sept. 22, 2012, was won by the Hilltoppers as well, with WKU taking a 42-17 decision.
The Golden Eagles (7-3, 5-1) need to capture their first win in the series this weekend to keep pace with co-West Division leader Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs play UAB in Birmingham at the same time Southern Miss and WKU kick off on Saturday.
WKU finds themselves a game back before Marshall and Florida Atlantic in the East Division race, looking to get back into the top of their standings as well.
It will be senior day for 18 Golden Eagles at The Rock and they will be honored prior to the game.
The WKU contest marks the first of two cross-divisional opponents that the Golden Eagles will face during the 2019 regular season. The team closes out next week at Florida Atlantic in a 2:30 pm CT meeting in Boca Raton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.