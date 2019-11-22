HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss plays host to its biggest home football game of the season, Saturday, when Western Kentucky comes to Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. contest.
The game can be streamed via ESPN+, as well as heard over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
The Golden Eagles (7-3 overall, 5-1 C-USA) take on a Hilltopper squad that looks to continue to battle for a divisional championship. Southern Miss needs a victory to help keep themselves at least even with Louisiana Tech on top of the West Division. The Bulldogs travels to UAB for a 2:30 p.m., contest.
The game also marks the final regular-season home competition for 18 Golden Eagle seniors, who have totaled 28 career victories since the start of the 2016 campaign.
WKU (6-4, 4-2) comes to Hattiesburg for the first time in their history for football as the two teams have met just twice previously on the gridiron, both meetings happening in Bowling Green.
The last matchup came in the 2015 Conference USA Championship game, in which the Golden Eagles fell 45-28 on a chilly early December afternoon in Kentucky.
Southern Miss looks to win their first game in the series behind a passing attack that ranks No. 1 in the league at 297.5 yards per game and a total defense that ranks No. 3, giving up 353.9 yards a contest.
WKU counters with the ninth-best offense in the league which produced 372.1 yards per contest, while holding the No. 2 total defense, allowing 320.0 yards per affair.
Tickets for the contest can be purchased on game day by visiting the Roberts Stadium Box Office located on the Southwest side starting at 11 a.m.
Following the WKU contest, the Golden Eagles travel to Florida Atlantic for a 2:30 p.m. contest in the team’s regular-season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.