Game Shepard and Ryan Och combined for a one-hit shutout as the Southern Miss baseball team opened the season with a 6-0 win against Murray State Friday in Hattiesburg.
Shepard pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out seven, while Och tossed the remaining 2 1/3 innings, surrendering two walks and striking out four.
Fisher Norris, Matthew Guidry, Will McGillis, Danny Lynch and Dustin Dickerson each collected hits for the Golden Eagles.
MISSISSIPPI STATE 9, WRIGHT STATE 6
Justin Foscue had a three-run double for Mississippi State, and Rowdey Jordan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Bulldogs beat Wright State to open the season.
Josh Hatcher and Kamren James both went 2-for-4, and Landon Jordan finished 2-for-2 with two walks for Mississippi State.
On the mound, Bulldogs starter JT Ginn pitched three innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. Chase Patrick got the win for Mississippi State after pitching two innings of relief and giving up two walks while striking out one.
LOUISVILLE 7, OLE MISS 2
Anthony Servideo finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Ole Miss as the Rebels dropped their 2020 opener to Louisville Friday evening.
Justin Bench finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ben Van Cleave hit a double. Rebels starter Doug Nikhazy suffered the loss after pitching 5 1/3 innings and giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
