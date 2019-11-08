HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss pays tribute to its Armed Forces with its annual Salute to Service contest Saturday against UAB in a key Conference USA West Division matchup.
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on the NFL Network, as well as broadcast over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
The athletics department will honor all branches of the armed services before and during the game as part of its annual tribute to those that keep our country safe.
As for the Golden Eagles, they put on the line not only a seven-game home winning streak but a seven-game home C-USA winning streak as well.
The football program, which holds the No. 38 Division I football program ranking in terms of winning percentage (.581), looks for the 600th victory in its history in its meeting with the Blazers (6-2 overall, 3-1 C-USA) as the school enjoys its 103rd season of competition.
The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) bring in the best passing offense in C-USA into the contest at 315.1 yards per game and the third highest total offense in the league at 433.5 yards per contest. They face a UAB squad that ranks No. 1 in both rushing (92.4) and passing (162.9) defense, thus enjoying the top squad in total defense at 255.2 yards per game.
Southern Miss also looks to snap a three-game losing streak to the Blazers as the winning squad Saturday looks to keep pace with division leader Louisiana Tech in the standings.
Following the UAB contest, the Golden Eagles return to the road, Saturday, Nov. 16, when they take on UTSA in a 5 p.m. contest from San Antonio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.