HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football wraps up the regular season, Saturday, traveling to C-USA foe Florida Atlantic in an effort to collect its first Conference USA West Division crown since 2015.
The Golden Eagles (7-4 overall, 5-2 C-USA) play a 2:30 p.m. contest from FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. The game can be seen on the NFL Network, as well as be heard over one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network presented by Learfield IMG College and through the Southern Miss Game Day app.
Jay Hopson’s squad sits in a three-way tie with Louisiana Tech and UAB and with a win would clinch at least a share of the West Division title with a possible trip to next week’s league championship game.
Southern Miss plays a Florida Atlantic squad that enters the final contest with an 8-3 record and a 6-1 league mark.
This meeting marks only the second game between the two schools in football. The Owls captured the first affair in 2013 season with a 41-7 victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium during Florida Atlantic’s inaugural year in the league.
The Owls enter the weekend with the No. 1 offense in the league as they average 443.1 total yards a game, against the Golden Eagles’ 354.9 yards surrendered per game as the No. 3 ranked defense in C-USA.
Conversely, the Golden Eagles are fourth in total offense (424.9), including first in passing offense (296.8), while the Owls post a No. 10 ranked defense, allowing 393.9 yards per game.
While Southern Miss is working on a divisional title, so is Florida Atlantic. The Owls will clinch its second divisional title in the last three years with a win over the Golden Eagles.
The trip to Florida for the Golden Eagles is their first since playing at UCF during the 2012 campaign.
