From leading Southeast Lauderdale to two straight state championship games to being named the school’s first Mr. Basketball, Demondre Graham has made a big impact on Southeast Lauderdale’s basketball program.
Now, after signing with Itawamba Community College on Monday, he will look to make an impact for an Itawamba team that finished last season 21-5. Graham said he likes the coaches, the athletic facilities and the staff at Itawamba.
“I feel it’s a great place for me,” Graham said. “I get along with the coaches well, the players, the guys coming in. I just feel like it’s a great fit for me.”
Southeast basketball coach Centel Truman has watched Graham grow from a third grader playing Little League to one of the top high school basketball players in Mississippi.
Truman said he has seen Graham, who joined Southeast’s varsity basketball squad as a quiet freshman, become an outspoken leader for the Tigers.
“He did a great job of leading us to two back-to-back state championship games, so that’s pretty impressive,” Truman said. “The one thing that he always took pride in is wanting to be better, and going back and looking at his mistakes first and his successes second.”
Graham has become a highly decorated player for his achievements on the court over the past four seasons. In his senior season, he earned 3A Mr. Basketball, Region 5-3A MVP, and a Mississippi/Alabama All-Star spot while leading his team to the 3A State Championship in Jackson.
However, not all good high school players become good college players. Truman said Graham has a shot at achieving success at Itawamba because he regularly pushes himself to improve.
Itawamba is not just getting a good basketball player, but a solid student as well. Graham has earned a 3.78 GPA at Southeast, and he also spent time tutoring his teammates.
“I’m proud to say he’s my teammate,” Dre O’Neal, who played at Southeast with Graham for four seasons, said. “He helped us out a lot. He made a lot of stuff easier for us on the court. I know he made a lot of stuff easier for us off the court.”
Graham now has a chance to step in and contribute immediately for Itawamba’s basketball team, just as he did at Southeast four years ago.
“My time here at Southeast has been nothing but amazing,” Graham said. “Now, I’m just focused on making more achievements in college and from here on out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.