Ty Brewer said he isn’t even close to his full potential.
In the midst of his sophomore season with Southeastern Louisiana, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward is not only leading his team in field goals made, points per game, field goal percentage and rebounds, but he is also among the Southland Conference’s top performers and has even broken into the top 50 in all of Division I basketball in one statistic.
His 16.9 points, 32.6 minutes played and 8.4 rebounds per game are all good for fourth-best in the conference, while his 54 percent shooting efficiency is good for third. But his most impressive tally of 102 total field goals made, 7.3 made per contest, ranks him No. 1 in the Southland and 39th in the country.
To Brewer, though, he’s just scratching the surface.
“I’ve been doing pretty well, but I feel like I could be doing a lot better,” he said. “I’m nowhere near where I’m supposed to be.”
A 2018 graduate of Meridian High School, Brewer helped lead the Wildcats to a 32-2 record his senior year, averaging a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and get his team to the MHSAA Class 6A state championship.
Now he’s focused on getting the Lions into the NCAA tournament in March. He’s racked up four double-doubles this season and made himself known when he went 13-for-17 and scored 30 points against Ole Miss last month.
Brewer has scored more than 20 points several other times this season against teams less competitive than Ole Miss, but to him, they’re all alike.
“We played them last year, and I feel like I didn’t do enough, so coming in this year I was trying to do a lot better to get the win for the team,” he said. “I treat all schools the same. I respect every team the same, so I’m going to play them the same.”
He has also been a constant on the floor for Southeastern Louisiana. His 32.6 minutes on court per game is second to none in the conference among those who serve as forwards exclusively, and he has played as much as 38 minutes in a game.
Brewer said he prepares for that kind of playing time in the fast-paced college basketball by eating the right foods and giving himself ample time to recharge.
“I make sure I get the proper amount of sleep, because without enough sleep, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing,” he said. “It’s a different type of game in college.”
Brewer said he knows the influence he has on local high school and youth players as an example of someone who gets to continue to play basketball at the Division I level and perform well. His advice for others with similar aspirations is to show their passion for the sport by putting everything they have into it.
“You’ve got to just keep working hard. You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing,” he said. “I believe I should be playing basketball because it’s what I love, so it’s what I keep focused on and what I keep working on.”
While Southeastern Louisiana has struggled this season — obtaining a 4-10 record and going 1-2 in conference play ahead of Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — a berth into the NCAA tournament would mark a personal goal for Brewer, as it would be a goal reached by the entire team.
“What would make me happy is seeing them happy,” he said. “So I’m trying to get them where I want to be as well.”
