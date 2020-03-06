DECATUR — The Southeast Lauderdale baseball team scored in just two innings but made it count as an eight-spot in the fourth fueled the Tigers to a 10-0, mercy-rule victory over host Newton County Friday night.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for coach (Wyatt) Tullos and what they do over here because I know he works them hard, so it’s good to be able to come over here and win,” Southeast head coach Shay Cooper said. “We had some good at-bats with what I thought was some pretty good pitching.”
Matthew Partridge and Braxton Anthony finished 2-for-3 for the Tigers (2-2), while Partridge added a run and two RBIs. Will Wood and Wyatt Simmons each tallied two runs, and Tucker Davidson ended with three RBIs. Miles Miller struck out two batters and gave up two hits and two walks in all five innings pitched.
“He’s starting to put some things together, and that’s a good sign for us,” Cooper said. “He has gotten better each outing, and we’re proud to see that. Miles has a chance to do well this season.”
David Burton and Marcus Mowdy had the only two hits for the Cougars (3-4).
Wood, Southeast’s leadoff batter, earned a base hit to open the game in the top of the first inning and promptly stole second before making it to third on a dropped third strike on the next at-bat. After Simmons walked, Wood made it home on a Tigers groundout to first. Simmons then scored two batters later on a single from Mason Gorgan.
Southeast then struck for eight runs in the fourth off five hits and three walks in the frame. Davidson scored two on a bases-loaded single with one out to put his squad up 7-0, and Partridge also smacked a two-RBI single with two outs to give the Tigers a 10-0 advantage.
Newton County leadoff batter Gage Hollingsworth made it to third base in the fifth inning off a walk, but couldn’t make it home.
“We talked about it. We knew two runs weren’t going to win it, and we talked about it for that inning. It’s funny how it worked out like it did. We had some good at-bats, they helped us out with some walks, and it just kind of snowballed there.”
Southeast hosts Enterprise at 4 p.m. Saturday, while Newton County travels to Neshoba Central for a 3 p.m. start.
