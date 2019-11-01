Southeast Lauderdale senior Lauren Pickett made it official Friday morning as she signed to continue her fast-pitch softball career at East Mississippi Community College in the Southeast library.
Pickett finished the 2019 season with a .385 batting average, one home run and 53 RBIs while also pitching to a 9-4 record and a 3.37 earned-run average.
“It feels like home,” Pickett said of EMCC. “It’s not too far from my family, and I hear they’ve been great in the past. I’ve always been with my family, and staying close to them was really important.”
Playing softball beyond high school has been a dream of Pickett’s for a long time, and the opportunity is something she doesn’t take lightly, especially since she wants to eventually reach the Division I level.
“I’ve been playing since I was 7 and started pitching in the fifth grade,” Pickett explained. “Since I was little, this is what I wanted to do.”
EMCC’s coaches haven’t decided what position she’ll play for the Lions yet, Pickett said.
Pickett is the daughter of Charles and Lori Pickett.
Maggie Meadows, Clarkdale
Clarkdale softball player Maggie Meadows signed her letter of intent Friday, officially committing to East Mississippi Community College.
“I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was five years old,” she said.
The senior outfielder, who has batted over .400 in slow-pitch and fast-pitch, said she made her decision over the summer to sign with the Lions because of the familiar feeling of a close-knit team that the Bulldogs’ program has given her.
“It’s a lot like Clarkdale,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going and making a lot of new lifelong friendships.”
Meadows was first-team all-district in fast-pitch earlier this year, and was named Miss Clarkdale High School Softball voted on by her teammates.
