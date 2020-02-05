Travis Moore’s college football signing ceremony Wednesday had the presentation of a televised event.
After Moore’s friends, family and teammates in attendance at Southeast Lauderdale’s gymnasium were shown a highlight reel, Moore stood up from his decorated table to thank everyone for coming before announcing his official commitment to East Mississippi Community College as he pulled out an EMCC baseball cap.
And the crowd went wild.
“It was the best moment of my life,” Moore said of his announcement. “I’m proud to go play college ball. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
In his senior campaign, the 6-foot-1 Moore caught 61 passes for more than 1,000 yards and returned four kickoffs returns for touchdowns, but he’ll be headed to Scooba as a defensive back after recording 40 tackles and picking off two passes. He was named Most Valuable Player in MHSAA Region 5-3A and was a member of The Meridian Star’s 2019 Premier Preps team.
He said joining the EMCC football program is a lifelong dream, and he’s excited to learn on the gridiron and in the classroom.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Lion, and it’s something I thought I could accomplish, so I’m happy that I finally accomplished that,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to getting on the field and getting into my books.”
Southeast head football coach Calvin Hampton MC’d the event and said Moore adjusted well to his first year as head coach of the Tigers.
“It couldn’t happen to a better kid. He’s a good kid and a hard worker,” Hampton said. “I was a little unorthodox when I came in; he wasn’t used to it, but he followed along and is reaping the benefits of it.”
Hampton added that Moore’s signing will have a large impact on his younger players.
“It makes them see that talent can be found anywhere,” he said. “It shows that with hard work, determination and just grinding it out, anything can happen.”
