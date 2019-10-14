Chris Harper said 20 runs might do the trick.
When Southeast Lauderdale takes the field in Tuesday’s MHSAA Class I slow-pitch state semifinals, it’ll be facing the big bats of host Lake, which battered the Lady Tigers with 17 hits in a 13-5 win Sept. 24.
The expected rain at game time could delay the contest another day and postpone the matchup until Wednesday. In either case, Harper, Southeast’s head coach, said his team needs to get their offense going early and often.
“When you’re playing a team that is offensively as good as Lake, we’re going to have to score every inning, whether it’s one run or five runs,” he said. “We need to score every inning because I know, at some point, (Lake) is going to have a pretty big inning. That means everyone in the lineup is going to have to hit.”
The Lady Tigers have strong hitters at the top of their lineup in pitcher Shakira Wilson, outfielder Lauren Pickett and second baseman Bre Ruffin. The trio accounted for six of their squad’s 13 hits in last month’s contest against Lake, with Wilson scoring two runs and Pickett adding three RBIs. In Last Thursday’s quarterfinal round against Bogue Chitto, Ruffin hit a walkoff single to bring Southeast back from a five-run deficit in Game 1 and eventually beat the Lady Bobcats in three games.
Ruffin said her season can’t end at the hands of Lake.
“We’ve come too far to lose,” Ruffin said. “If we don’t give up, we can do it. Together.”
Southeast has also gotten production from the bottom half of its lineup as well. Outfielder Hannah Goodman had the only multi-hit performance in Game 3 of the Bogue Chitto series, and outfielder Akira Causey — batting eighth — went 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs in Game 1 of the Lady Tigers’ sweep of Enterprise-Clarke in the round of 16 a week ago.
Goodman said despite her team’s struggles this year, they’ve been able to come out of games victorious, and she hopes to do the same against the Lady Hornets.
“I feel like we have a good chance,” Goodman said. “We haven’t played our best, but we’ve still found a way to win, so it’s meant to be.”
A major reason for some of the The Lady Tigers’ woes this fall has been due to a bit of tough competition, an intentional move by Harper. Southeast has taken on the likes of Neshoba Central, Newton County and Wayne County, all Class II semifinalists.
Having seen firsthand what Lake can do at the plate, combined with the talent of a number of regular season opponents, Harper said there won’t be any surprises come Tuesday or Wednesday.
“We’ve got an idea of where they’re going to hit it, but they’ve got an idea of where we’re going to hit it. It’s just going to come down to who can make a play here or there,” he said. “We’ve been battle-tested all year. There’s nothing that Lake’s going to throw at us that we haven’t seen. We loaded our schedule up just for this reason.”
He added that his goal of 20 runs per game is a tall order, as it’s a feat they’ve yet to accomplish this season. Goodman said they can reach it, as they now know how the Lady Hornets play and have a strategy to beat them.
“It would be huge, especially against that team, because they’re not expecting much from us,” she said.
Southeast will also be dealing with the softball diamond at Lake High School, a significantly smaller field with a shorter outfield. Harper said acclimating to the distance on defense, and trying to limit home runs, will be key.
“I hate that we’re playing on a small field because I think that goes to Lake’s advantage on offense,” he said. “But that’s the luxury they get for winning our division.”
Ruffin also said she thinks 20 runs in attainable, but it’ll be the Lady Tigers’ performance in the field that will determine the game’s outcome.
“If we play really good defense, we’ll have a chance,” she said. “We’re not losing.”
First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday or 4 p.m. Wednesday, depending on the weather.
