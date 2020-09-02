After all of the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, game week is finally here for Southeast Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale.
The two will open non-divisional play Friday when the Tigers travel to the Trojans’ home stadium. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practices for Mississippi schools, restrictions were put in place when athletic activities were allowed to resume in June and the season way delayed until Labor Day Weekend in hopes of being able to play a completed season safely. Now it’s Week 1, and both Northeast coach Maurice Gowdy and Southeast coach Calvin Hampton are ready for some football.
“It’s the most exciting time in football season — football time,” Gowdy said. “With what we’ve been going through with training and summer workouts and practicing, this is what we’ve been building up for.”
Naturally, with the restrictions and delayed start to the season, Hampton said most coaches probably feel like they’re behind where they would be if 2020 were a normal season.
“You sort of feel like you should be ahead of the game when it comes to being prepared,” Hampton said. “There’s so much stuff you have to get taken care of that it feels rushed, and now that (game week) is here, as coach I’m sitting back and wondering if we’ve done everything we can to prepare the kids.”
Gowdy, though, thinks Hampton and the Tigers will be plenty prepared when the Trojans host Southeast on Friday, especially since it’s a Lauderdale County team taking on another Lauderdale County team.
“I’ve been impressed with Coach Hampton over the years, and I know he’ll have those guys ready to go and excited and fired up, Gowdy said. “It’s a rivalry game for those kids. It’s my first time being a part of it, and I’m very excited. They know those kids personally and probably grew up together or go to the same churches and things of that nature. Any rivalry game for those kids is exciting.”
Hampton said it’s a lot easier to motivate the players when the opponent has the name “Lauderdale” in it.
“That’s one thing I’ve been instilling in their heads since I got here, that they won’t be the quote-unquote doormat to some of the county teams anymore,” Hampton said. “Just going up against a team in our area, there should be excitement around it. The kids are up for it; I don’t see how they can’t get up for it.”
Getting to play a real game will also help the coaches evaluate where their teams stand after having their seasons delayed.
“We just want to get better week to week,” Gowdy said. “Every day is an opportunity to get better, and the kids have been rising to the challenge. We’ll see where we are. I’m just excited to be able to open the season with a good team like Southeast.”
The Tigers lost to Enterprise 13-0 in last week’s jamboree game, and Hampton said it provided a good opportunity to evaluate his team heading into this week’s contest.
“I’m appreciative about the scrimmage,” Hampton said. “That allowed my guys to get some nervous energy off of them and get humbled in areas that we needed to. It’s a new season — we’re 0-0 — and we’re taking advantage of every moment we get this week, because you’re not promised next week. We need to treat every game like a playoff game in some aspects.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Northeast.
