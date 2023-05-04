Southeast Lauderdale’s boys basketball has played in state championship games the last two seasons, and those deep playoff runs seem to have caught the eye of college coaches who are looking to make postseason runs of their own.
Center Derrius Ramsey signed to play at Meridian Community College on Thursday, just a week after teammate Demondre Graham signed to play at Itawamba Community College. Ramsey will join an Eagles team that made an appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association D1 Basketball National Tournament this season for the first time in 24 years.
“The reason I decided to go to MCC is because it’s close to home, and they can win a championship, and I feel like I went to the state championship twice, so now I can go carry my winning mentality down there,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey averaged nine points, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal for the Tigers this season while splitting time with Kaden Butler at center, but he does not know where he will play for the Eagles. Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman said Ramsey is also capable of playing forward.
“He brought a defensive presence, shot blocking ability, rebounding,” Truman said. “I think he can play the four and the five. He’s super athletic and can jump out the gym, run like a deer, so I think wherever they put him at, he’s going to work well because he works so hard.”
Ramsey put up seven points in this year’s championship game against Booneville, but it was his physicality and defensive effort that made him stand out. He played just over 17 minutes in the game while pulling down seven rebounds and blocking two shots.
“We call him Slim because of his stature,” Truman said. “You’ve got to let Slim be Slim. He plays the best when he’s very demonstrative, very emotional. That’s one thing he does is he brings a lot of energy to our program, and I know he’s going to bring a lot of energy to the crowd at MCC, and not only the crowd, but to his teammates at MCC as well.”
Truman said Ramsey is a great kid who was raised by a great family, which made him easy to coach. Ramsey said he knows Southeast will make another run in the playoffs next season, and he feels like Southeast’s next team can win it all.
“I don’t really want to leave Southeast, but I’m going to have to leave,” Ramsey said. “Coach Truman, he taught me everything I know today, coach (Jordan) Payne, he taught me everything, and I’m just glad to be here.”
Ramsey is among nine seniors that Truman will no longer be able to coach, and he is a key cog in a class that helped the coach heal after Southeast Lauderdale football coach Calvin Hampton’s life was taken in a tractor-trailer crash in 2020.
“When I lost my best friend coach Hampton in a car accident, he was part of the program, so this class helped me heal in the process in the loss of him,” Truman said. “In the process of doing so, we won a lot of games with it, so I know he’s going to do phenomenal, not only on the basketball court, but in life.”
