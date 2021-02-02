Roman Hudnall, JaCorey Holley and Tyler Griffin wanted to be teammates for at least two more years.
Tuesday morning, the trio signed with Mississippi Delta Community College ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, and Holley said he was looking forward to continuing his football career alongside Hudnall and Griffin.
“It means a lot knowing that we grind together, and now we’re getting to play at the next level,” said Holley, an offensive lineman.
Griffin said he took an official visit to Mississippi Delta with Southeast Lauderdale assistant coach James Miller, and he immediately connected with the son of former Southeast Lauderdale coach Calvin Hampton, C.J. Hampton, who coaches defensive backs. Calvin Hampton was tragically killed in a car wreck this past October, and Griffin said he’s looking forward to being coached by a Hampton again.
“When Coach Miller took me on the visit I automatically felt a connection with the coaching staff and Coach C.J.,” said Griffin, who plays defensive back. “With him being Coach Hampton’s son, I instantly felt the love, and I know what I can bring to the table as far as my skill set and talent-wise. I feel like I can be a valuable asset to them right away, and it really felt like home.”
Like Griffin, Hudnall said the Hampton connection played a big part in him choosing Mississippi Delta.
“Out of all of my athletic offers, this was the best choice for me in the classroom and on the field,” said Hudnall, who also plays defensive back. “I’ve also trained with C.J. Hampton in the past, and I know what he expects from me in order to become a better athlete and person.”
While his next two years are secure, Holley said he hopes to earn a scholarship to a four-year school after he’s done at Mississippi Delta.
“I think I’ll make the grinder in myself better by starting small and building my way up,” Holley said.
