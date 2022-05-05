Demontae Robinson was a key member of the Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team that finished runner-up in MHSAA Class 3A.
After finishing third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game and first on the team in assists with 4.7 per contest, Robinson was named to the Class 3A All-Tournament team for the Tigers. Thursday morning, he signed with Meridian Community College, and Tigers head coach Centel Truman said he’ll bring a lot of the same energy to MCC that he brought to Southeast Lauderdale during a special season.
“They’re getting a hard worker, a talented player who gives it his all on both ends of the court, offensively and defensively,” Truman said. “He’s a floor general and a special kid. He’s been through a lot of adversity, so they’re getting someone who will persevere and do some great things for their program.”
Robinson said it felt good to earn the opportunity to play basketball at the next level, and he’s excited to join the talent already on hand at MCC.
“It feels good,” Robinson said. “It’s very satisfying, and it took a lot of hard work to get to this. One thing I liked about MCC is that they actually have a lot of great hoopers there who can actually hoop, and I’m looking forward to playing with them.”
The Tigers are losing a key member of their 2021-22 team, and Truman said Robinson’s energy will be difficult to replace.
“A kid like that is irreplaceable,” Truman said. “We’re really going to miss him. He’s a program changer, and I’m looking for him to do great things when he gets to Meridian Community College.”
Even though he’ll be playing JUCO basketball next season, Robinson said he still plans to keep up with his Southeast Lauderdale teammates and encouraged them to win one more game than they did this past season.
“The only parting message I have is that the job’s not finished,” Robinson said. “Even though we came in second place in state, it hurts, but hey, it’s time to move on to the next level. I’m still rooting for my boys, and hopefully they’ll bring it home next year.”
