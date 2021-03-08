Just a few games into the season, Southeast Lauderdale boys soccer coach LeAnn Vick challenged her team.
It wasn’t a general “everyone elevate their game” directive. Rather, she needed someone specifically to move to keeper, one of the most demanding positions on the field.
Senior Jayden Creel rose to the challenge, which let Vick know that Creel wasn’t just a standout player, but a leader as well. Monday morning, Creel signed with Meridian Community College to continue his soccer career, and Vick said the Eagles are getting a player willing to do whatever is needed for the team — and who puts in the work to excel at whatever is being asked of him.
“They’re getting an awesome player and good guy who is going to work hard and do whatever they need him to do,” Vick said. “He’s a great goalie. He started playing goalie this year, and I wish he had been playing for years. I don’t know where he’d be now, but I’m glad he’s getting a chance to play there, and he did a really good job for me.”
Creel said he hopes to continue playing keeper at MCC but is open to another position, and he has no regrets about moving inside the goal for his senior year. Having not played keeper since he was very young, Creel said he had a lot of work to do in a short amount of time to get himself game-ready at the position.
“I played there when I was 5, and I started looking up videos of how to catch the ball and punt the ball, and I just started working at home with it,” Creel said. “That first game I did pretty good after I started practicing with Coach Vick. It was difficult at some points, but overall it went pretty well.”
His performance impressed Vick, especially since the team badly needed an everyday goalie early in the season.
“We were a little desperate and got into a bind early on, and three games into the season I said, ‘Look, I need somebody to step up,’ and he said, ‘I’ll do it, Coach,’” Vick recalled. “He got in there, and he’s so tall and quick that he just shined from day one. He was exactly what we needed this season, and we would not have had the success we ended up having if not for him.”
Now that he’s signed, Creel said he’s looking forward to continuing his soccer career not far from where he grew up.
“It feels amazing to be able to stay at home and play for MCC,” Creel said. “I like the coaching staff and what they’re doing with the program.”
