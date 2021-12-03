Southeast Lauderdale softball coach Chris Harper called Jaeden Carney a success story.
Carney’s success as a softball player is almost entirely due to her self motivation, Harper said, as she’s never someone to whom he has to stress the importance of putting in extra work and taking practice seriously. Friday morning, Carney signed with Meridian Community College to continue her softball career, an opportunity Harper said is well earned.
“She’s a true student-athlete and a very good person,” Harper said. “Jaden is one of those kids you never have to worry about. She had a 4.0 GPA or better, she comes ready to work every day and does extra when I’m not looking. MCC is getting someone who they can tell what to do, and she’s going to do it.”
When visiting MCC, Carney said she felt comfortable with the coaching staff and the school itself.
“Coach Faith (Robinson) was really supportive of me in making my decision to keep playing, and I like the campus a lot,” Carney said.
Being close to home also worked in MCC’s favor.
“I wanted to stay home,” Carney said. “Being able to visit my family on weekends was really important to me.”
Playing college softball has been a goal of Carney’s almost her entire life, and she said she’s eager to continue her career at MCC after Southeast Lauderdale’s spring season is complete.
“It’s really important to me,” Carney said of the opportunity. “Ever since I first started playing softball I knew I wanted to play in college, so it’s an honor.”
Harper said he’s glad he has Carney for one more season this spring, and he’s proud her hard work paid off.
“It’s very important (having players like her) because you have to have great leaders on your team, and Jaden is one of those great leaders,” Harper said.
