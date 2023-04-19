New renovations to Southeast Lauderdale’s softball stadium were completed in time for the Tigers to take on Quitman at home on Tuesday for senior night. The Tigers took full advantage of their first opportunity to play a game on their campus this season.
“We have traveled every game and to be able to be here in front of the home crowd on a senior night, and to be able to play our playoff games here, it means a lot,” Southeast coach Chris Harper said. “I think we did what we were supposed to do. Quitman is down a little bit, but we took care of business through three innings.”
Southeast executed well in every aspect of the game to secure a 15-0 win in a hurry, and the Tigers in the newly renovated home dugout cheered loudly throughout.
“We were supposed to come out 110%, give it all we had, and us run ruling them was a great feeling to have on a senior night,” Southeast senior Madalyn Goodman said. “We’ll forever remember it, and we had really fun and memorable times in our new dugout.”
Next up for the Tigers is the playoffs, and they will face West Marion to open the postseason on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers will be looking to build on last season’s postseason run that saw them make a South State appearance.
“I’m excited,” Goodman said. “I’m a little nervous because it’s my last go round, but I’m overall very excited to see what we can pull together, and just how far the Lord knows we’ll go.”
