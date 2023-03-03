This has been the season of the comeback for Southeast Lauderdale's boys basketball team.
On Wednesday, the Tigers (23-4) squandered a 14-3 start against Byhalia (18-12) in the semifinal round of the playoffs before finding themselves down 32-30 at halftime with no momentum. They fought back in the second half before 2023 3A Mr. Basketball Demondre Graham sank two free throws in overtime to seal a 63-60 victory in the Mississippi Coliseum.
Graham said he knew the game was over when he stepped to the line, and his teammates said they knew the free throws were good before they left his hand.
“I knew it was cash,” Southeast Lauderdale junior guard Elliot Tulip said. “He’s cold. I’ve got faith in Demondre.”
Tulip is still trying to figure some things out on the court, according to Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman. Still, he showed why he is a starter on a good team stacked with nine seniors by leading all Tigers with 16 points on Wednesday.
“Elliot played his butt off,” Southeast Lauderdale senior center Derrius Ramsey said. “He’s one of the key pieces to this team. He does everything. He knocks down 3’s, he can get layups, he does his job. He’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Graham has made some big plays at the end of games for Southeast throughout his four years with the Tigers, but he missed two free throws late in a game against Northeast Lauderdale last season that cost Southeast the game.
“We talked about exercising those demons, and from that point on he’s been automatic,” Truman said. “He’s been wanting the opportunity to put the game away. That’s what great players do in those moments. They’ll find a way to win.”
Graham did not score until the second quarter, but he finished the game with 14 points. Fellow senior leader Dre O’Neal, who is working on a comeback of his own, scored a total of six points in the third and fourth quarters to help keep Southeast ahead of Byhalia.
O’Neal made the transition from guard to forward since his freshman year after tearing an ACL in 10th and 11th grade. He is still on his journey of recovery, as evidenced by a fall to the court on Wednesday that left him clutching his braced knee.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention (O'Neal) and how he and Graham helped lead this team behind closed doors, or even on the sideline,” Truman said.
Now, Southeast has one last comeback to finish as a team. The Tigers fell 47-35 to Booneville in the state championship game, and they will face the Blue Devils again in the championship game on Saturday.
“I'm so proud of the kids, the coaching staff and the community to have an opportunity to get back to where we were last year,” Truman said. “A lot of teams can't do that, so that tells you about the character of our program.”
Southeast struggled on offense against Booneville when these teams last matched up a year ago, and the Tigers barely persevered through stretches of bad offense caused by turnovers on Wednesday.
“We had some careless turnovers here and there,” Truman said on Wednesday's game. “Some were unforced, some were forced. We've got to do a better job taking care of the basketball, especially against a program like Booneville. They do a good job of executing on your turnovers, your mistakes, so we’ve got to limit our mistakes.”
Booneville (29-2) advanced to the championship game with a 66-50 victory over Morton in the semifinals after Morton beat Southeast 53-51 in the Region 5-3A finals earlier this year. The Blue Devils have the length and agility to defend well, and on offense they have the option to drive to the basket or knock down 3-pointers.
Ramsey and Graham do not seem phased by the thought of playing the Blue Devils in another championship game. O’Neal said avenging last season’s loss would make a championship feel even better.
“We can go take our trophy back that we didn’t win last year,” O’Neal said.
