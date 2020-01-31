Tur’Shunna Alford scored 15 points for Southeast Lauderdale as the Lady Tigers rolled past Raleigh 57-13 in Friday night Region 5-3A basketball action.
Ki’Miyah Williams added 11 points for Southeast, and Kenyata Walker tallied eight for the Lady Tigers. Savannah Davis finished with seven points for Southeast.
“I thought we played well at the beginning of the game, which has been a struggle for us no matter how good or not good (our opponent) is,” Lady Tigers head coach Dana Buchanan said. “We started off well against Kemper the other night (an 84-46 win), and we started off really well tonight. I think that’s a key for us going forward.”
Southeast’s lone divisional loss came against Morton, 43-30, on Jan. 21, and the Lady Tigers have now won three straight following that game.
“It’s the right time to start doing things right,” Buchanan said. “When Morton beat us, we played the worst game we could play. We won the next game, but it still wasn’t pretty, so we just talked about stopping the little things and starting in the right way and getting in the right mindset, and we’ve done that the last two ball games. We didn’t turn the ball over much tonight or against Kemper, so starting the game off well and not turning the ball over are two big things.”
Southeast (16-6, 6-1) will play at Clarkdale Tuesday before returning home for senior night next Thursday against Morton. The Tigers also host Kemper County next Friday in a makeup game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.