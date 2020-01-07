Southeast Lauderdale girls basketball coach Dana Buchanan said she sometimes wonders which version of her team will show up: the locked-in one or the unfocused one.
If she mistook her players’ relaxed demeanor before Tuesday’s MHSAA Region 5-3A home game against Forest for being unfocused, that impression was squashed at a pre-game discussion with them. Her peaceful feelings were confirmed, as the Lady Tigers never trailed in a dominant 59-33 win against the Lady Bearcats.
“I thought we came out pretty well-prepared and ready to play,” Buchanan said. “We run that fine line between too relaxed and ready to go, and I felt like today we were very relaxed, but when I went in before the game and talked to them, I felt like we were ready to play, and we were. We’ve been doing a few different things over the holidays getting ready for district play, and we made some mistakes with those things tonight, but overall I thought we played better as a team than we’ve played the last few games.”
Kenyata Walker said she and her teammates understood the importance of being 1-0 in divisional play, which is why they were so focused before the game.
“It was a pretty good feeling,” Walker said. “I think we came out and wanted to get a win in our first district game to set the tone for the rest of the season as far as district goes.”
Said Buchanan, “We’ve played Forest every year, and the last three years we lost that first game. It feels good to be 1-0 instead of 0-1 after that first game, so that’s always a positive thing to start out that way.”
Southeast Lauderdale jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, and Forest didn’t hit its first field goal until 1:49 remaining in the frame. The Lady Tigers added to their lead with a 19-point second quarter to go into the half ahead 35-16. After scoring the first seven points of the third quarter, the Lady Tigers’ shooting went cold, and Forest went on a 10-0 run before a 3-pointer by Southeast Lauderdale’s Savannah Davis at the buzzer gave her team a 45-26 lead after three.
With mostly the backups playing in the fourth quarter, Southeast Lauderdale added 14 points to its total to come away with the win.
The Lady Tigers’ Shakira Wilson had a game-high 14 points off four 3-pointers and a couple of free throws. Walker added 13 points for Southeast Lauderdale, and Buchanan said Walker put herself in the right position again and again — and her teammates found her.
“She was really strong for us, and we did a much better job of going to her when she was open,” Buchanan said. “She always plays big. She averages I think 14 rebounds a game, and she probably had about that many tonight. She’s just so strong. I can’t believe she’s only 5-foot-10, because she plays bigger than that.”
Walker credited her teammates for not just her success but for her team’s dominant performance beginning to end.
“My teammates were giving me the ball, and we were on everything that we needed to do to win,” Walker said.
Southeast Lauderdale rose to 11-5 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-3A.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 71, FOREST BOYS 46
Eli Walker scored 16 points, and Travis Moore tallied a double-double as the Tigers finished the sweep of the Bearcats Tuesday evening.
Moore finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds for Southeast Lauderdale, and Aidan Barr finished with 16 points off the bench.
“I’m very proud of the leadership of my seniors,” Tigers head coach Centel Truman said. “They had our guys mentally focused and ready.”
Southeast Lauderdale (10-6, 1-0) will host Kemper County Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.