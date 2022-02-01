After what felt like an eternity, the Southeast Lauderdale girls basketball team came away with a 74-69 win Tuesday at home against Enterprise.
Total game time was two hours and 10 minutes, and Lady Tigers head coach Dana Buchanan said she was almost at a loss for words on how to describe what she witnessed Tuesday.
“I know it’s the longest game I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been coaching a long time,” Buchanan said. “I’ve never seen a game with that many fouls called. We had six foul out, and (Enterprise) had five.”
The game was close in the fourth quarter, with Southeast Lauderdale’s Ki’Miyah Williams hitting two free throws with 3:20 remaining in regulation to put her team up 65-60. She later sank two free throws at the 2:15 mark to put the Lady Tigers up 67-63, and with six seconds remaining, Williams once again made two free throws to give her team a 74-69 advantage. Jamieiona Wynne also had a key 3-pointer for Southeast Lauderdale with 1:13 remaining.
Buchanan said she was impressed with how her team maintained its composure despite a chippy contest that was being called tightly.
“I think we did a really good job of staying positive even with everything going on, and I will say that’s something we couldn’t have done at the beginning of the year or even maybe at Christmas,” Buchanan said. “It definitely helps when we had a season-high 12 3s.”
Williams sank nine 3-pointers and finished with 42 points for Southeast Lauderdale. In the fourth quarter, she had a field goal and was 7 of 10 from the charity stripe.
“There was one that she missed in the fourth quarter where she kind of sank her shoulders, but she didn’t carry it over when she hit the next free throw,” Buchanan said. “That shows you the growth in her ability to shoot free throws.”
Saniyah Harris had 11 points for Southeast Lauderdale, while Wynne finished with eight points. For Enterprise, Courtney Milsap led with 18 points. Trinity Burns scored 17 points, and Kylee Dewitt had 11 points, while Makayla Sullivan finished with eight points.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 70, ENTERPRISE BOYS 57
Eli Walker led Southeast Lauderdale with 16 points as the Tigers completed the sweep of Enterprise Tuesday.
Demondre Graham added 11 points for the Tigers, while JT Landrum, Turner Horn and Derrius Ramsey all scored 10 points for Southeast Lauderdale.
For Enterprise, Isaiah Baum scored 16 points, and Landen Ivey finished with 12.
