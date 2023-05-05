Southeast Lauderdale baseball pulled off a big comeback in its first-round playoff series last week when the Tigers defeated Wesson 7-2 and 14-2 after losing 5-1 in game one.
They could not replicate the feat against St. Andrew’s Episcopal in round two at home on Thursday, but this young Tigers team fought hard to stay alive in the second matchup after losing game one on the road on Wednesday in a 12-2 blowout that was cut short by the run rule after six innings.
The Tigers earned just four hits while the Saints racked up 13 in game two, but timely pitching, hitting and fielding kept the Tigers in the game until the seventh inning. In the end, they fell 4-3 after being unable to respond to some strong seventh-inning at-bats by St. Andrew’s that resulted in the game-winning run and the end of the Tigers’ postseason run.
“I was telling the guys I was proud of them,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Shay Cooper said. “I think that’s a 17-win season. I’m proud of their effort tonight. We had a tough night last night at their place, and to see them rebound and come out and compete today, I was proud of that effort.”
Nick Quigley earned the start at pitcher for the Tigers, and he kept them afloat from the mound despite giving up 13 hits in six ⅓ innings. Quigley walked just one batter and struck out three while stranding Saints runners in each of the first six innings with the help of his defense.
“Nick was great for us on the mound,” Cooper said. “Very proud of Nick. He threw the ball well, and that’s a good offensive lineup. We got to see it last night. They hit the ball real well, and Nick kind of kept them in check for the most part today.”
Jacob Hostetler replaced Quigley in the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3 and Saints runners on first and second base. Immediately, a fielding error in the infield turned a potential double play into the game-winning run for the Saints.
Hostetler struck out a batter for the second out, and Camden Cooper caught a fly ball for the third out to give the Tigers a chance at a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two groundouts and a strikeout later, and the Tigers’ season was over.
“We scored some runs and did some things in situations that we worked on, so I was proud to see that, with runners on third, and we got some bunts executed and hit the ball and moved runners,” Cooper said on his team’s hitting in game two. “Obviously, if we could’ve done more, we might be playing Saturday.”
The Tigers will lose four seniors from this squad, but Cooper said he is excited about the future of his team.
“We’ve got a great group coming back,” Cooper said.
