The Southeast Lauderdale and Enterprise softball teams are peaking at the right time.
Now, the two teams are set to square off this weekend with a trip to the MHSAA Class 3A state title series on the line. The Lady Tigers will play at Enterprise at 6 p.m. Friday for Game 1, followed by Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Lauderdale. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Enterprise.
The two schools are less than 30 miles apart, and both teams play in MHSAA Region 5-3A. The Lady Bulldogs won both regular-season games against Southeast Lauderdale 11-5 and 8-5.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE
Lady Tigers head coach Chris Harper has watched his team stave off elimination in the second and third rounds of the postseason.
After sweeping Franklin County in round one, Southeast Lauderdale beat West Marion 8-6 in the second round before falling 13-4 in Game 2 of that series. The Lady Tigers rebounded with an 18-15 win to advance to the third round and lost their opening game to Raleigh 11-7 before taking Games 2 and 3, 9-8 and 5-1.
After an up-and-down regular season, Harper said his team has finally gotten on a roll, and he’s hoping the momentum carries over to this weekend.
“I make our schedule as hard as it can possibly be, so we don’t play any schools who are smaller in size except in divisional games,” Harper said. “I knew the girls we had coming back, so we had really high expectations, but from pitch one, game one we’ve been hit with adversity from just not playing well to things not falling our way or people getting hurt — just one thing after another.”
Because of that, Harper said he’s proud of how his girls never wavered and remained dedicated to the team even during tough times.
“Nothing seems to faze these kids,” Harper said. “They just keep playing. For us to basically play miserable all year to playing as well as we are right now is a testament to their perseverance.”
Senior first baseman Claire Sullivan said sticking together during the tough times early on was a team effort, not just from the starters, but from the dugout and coaches, too.
“If someone made an error the others would rally around them, and we took that encouragement into the next inning,” Sullivan said.
The turning point, Sullivan said, was a 9-5 win at Union in early April.
“It was like a light came on,” Sullivan said. “We could see that we had to the potential, we just had to experience it for ourselves.”
Having to face a fellow Region 5-3A team in the semifinals doesn’t surprise Harper.
“First, that shows you how strong our division is,” Harper said. “Second, Enterprise won our division, and it was much-deserved. They’re a really good team that’s well-coached. They’re going to play hard and get after it, so we’ll have to play really well to be in the game, but I know this team and the things we’ve been through. There’s nothing that will happen that we can’t handle or overcome.”
Sullivan said she and the other players don’t let the bigger stage of the playoffs get to them, and she actually thinks they play better when facing elimination.
“As a senior, I don’t want to hang up my cleats yet,” Sullivan said. “This is a team I’ll be telling my kids about because I know we can go pretty far.”
ENTERPRISE
After making it three rounds deep in the playoffs last year, Enterprise head coach Jeremy Wilkins said expectations were high.
“I thought we’d have a pretty good chance to do OK,” Wilkins said. “After we changed classifications, that changed our division, and last year we were rebuilding and made it to the third round. Everyone came back but two seniors, so I thought we’d have a chance to make a run.”
Following a first-round bye, Enterprise swept both St. Patrick and Wesson in the second and third rounds to set up this week’s South State title series with Southeast Lauderdale, and Wilkins said it’s exciting to still be playing this late into the year.
“At the beginning of the year you set your goals, and one of those was to get to the South State championship series and have a chance to go to the state series,” Wilkins said. “Our girls are excited, I’m excited and the community is excited. With Southeast being just down the road from us, that just adds to the excitement.”
Senior Catherine Stroud said she and her teammates have grown together throughout the course of the season and have put their focus on winning as a team.
“We always pick each other up when someone’s down and try to motivate each other,” Stroud said.
An 8-7 win against defending Class 2A state champions Lake April 19 was when the team truly came together, Stroud said.
“We worked extremely hard as a team to pull out that win,” she explained. “It proved we can compete with the best teams at our level.”
Whether it was a tough non-divisional schedule that included the likes of Neshoba Central, Newton County and Northwest Rankin, or the Region 5-3A schedule itself, Wilkins said his team has been well-prepared for the playoffs due to the quality of opponents they saw during the regular season.
“Our division is a quality fast-pitch division, especially in 3A, with us, Southeast, Clarkdale, Union and Morton,” Wilkins said. “We were all pretty good teams that beat up on each other throughout the division, so I think we all drew off of that and worked our way through the postseason.”
Even though the Lady Bulldogs swept the season series against the Lady Tigers, Stroud said she and her teammates have to realize that has no effect on this weekend’s games.
“Our team has gained a lot of confidence through the playoffs, but we cannot get cocky,” Stroud said. “As long as we stay focused, we will be fine. I’d say it’s an advantage to face a team we’ve already played because we know what they have and what they can do.”
