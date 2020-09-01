COLLINSVILLE — The West Lauderdale girls volleyball team was two sets up and well on their way to a straight-sets victory over Southeast Lauderdale on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers rallied, however, and came back from a 21-13 deficit in the third set to take it 25-23 and force a fourth.
But that momentum didn’t stick as the Lady Knights earned the first six points of the fourth and the final 13 points to capture the match 25-20, 25-6, 23-25, 25-11.
“(Southeast) played really well during that set. We lost our poise,” West head coach Matt Lum said. “We just had to calm down and get back to what we needed to do, and we did that.”
Back-to-back aces by Adriyana Ruffin to start the match got the Lady Tigers off to a strong start, and seven straight points later in the first set gave them a 11-7 lead. But the Lady Knights had three separate four-point runs to claim the opening set, thanks to two aces from Mati Blackwell and three kills by Maggie Bush.
West carried its four-point run to end the first set into the second, where Bush had another kill and two aces as her team rolled out to a 9-0 advantage before Southeast got on the board. The Lady Knights then strung together six points in a row to lead 18-2, and won seven and final 11 points of the second set.
The Lady Tigers, who played with the same six athletes all night and didn’t substitute, grabbed an early 6-3 advantage in the fourth before allowing 15 of the next 20 points to go down 18-11. Down 21-13, Ruffin served three aces as part of a 9-0 run to move ahead 22-21. After giving up two points, Southeast went back on serve and won three straight points to secure the third set.
“They never gave up. We played better, even at the beginning of the game,” Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan said. “Another good hit here or there, or another good serve, and we could’ve won the first set, so I thought we played much better overall. That’s the best we’ve played all year.”
After regrouping, West took a 6-0 lead to start the fourth courtesy of three aces by Bush and a kill by Blackwell. Southeast kept the set close, down 12-11, before the Lady Knights closed out the match with 13 consecutive points.
“It’s a good lesson. We’re pretty young,” Lum said. “Learning the lesson of poise this early in the year is needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.