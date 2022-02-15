Southeast Lauderdale led Seminary 15-10 at the end of one, and that was the closest the Bulldogs would keep up with the Tigers Tuesday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Demondre Graham had another big night for Southeast Lauderdale with 23 points as the Tigers overcame a sluggish start to win 83-29 and advance to Saturday’s second-round contest.
The Tigers were fresh off Friday’s 61-59 win against Morton in the Region 5-3A championship game — in which Graham finished with 24 points and hit the game-winner — and head coach Centel Truman said his players shook off the emotions of Friday’s victory and took care of business in Tuesday’s contest.
“I was a little worried about having a hangover after winning the district championship,” Truman admitted. “We started off sluggish, but the guys fought hard and came back, and we picked the intensity up, so I was proud of the effort they displayed tonight.”
Demontae Robinson finished with 12 points for Southeast Lauderdale, which led 44-18 at the half. Eli Walker scored 10 points for the Tigers. As a team, Southeast Lauderdale (15-10) hit eight 3s.
“We’re unproven,” Truman said. “We have a chance to do some great things. I told my kids we have to be 1-0 five times to get to where we want to be, and we’re 1-0 now (in the playoffs), so now we have to go 1-0 four more times, and we have to let this one go and focus on Saturday.”
The Tigers will play the winner of Hazlehurst vs. Tylertown in Saturday’s second-round matchup.
