It was a playoff-type game and it came down to the end.
Southeast Lauderdale used a fourth quarter surge to help get past rival Northeast Lauderdale 48-42 in the Sam Dale Tournament Friday night.
The Tigers (10-5) will face Quitman in the Boys Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Trojans (3-9) will face Kemper County in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
“It’s a rivalry game, so it’s always going to be exciting, and I'm very proud of my kids,” said Southeast coach Centel Truman. “They fought, battled, scrapped and found a way to win in the end.”
The Tigers didn’t take their first lead of the game until the first minute of the fourth quarter on a layup by Roman Hudnall to take a 33-31 lead.
After Northeast tied the game at 41 with just over a minute and a half left, Joshua Randle made a layup to give the Tigers a 43-41 lead before Hudnall hit a three-pointer with 32 seconds left to seal it.
“Josh is one of the seniors, and I’m so proud of him for stepping up,” Truman said. “We've got five seniors and we're riding them. We've got to win games like this and take care of your home court, and see what it feels like to win a championship because that’s how it will be in district.”
Demondre Graham had 12 points to lead Southeast, while Randle and Travis Ruttley had 11 points each for the Tigers.
Dennis Heidelberg had 12 points to lead Northeast, while Bryce Benamon added 10 points for Trojans.
“We played really hard, but we've got to make free throws down the stretch,” said Northeast coach Lewis Lightsey. “We stuck our to game plan, but their bigs hurt us on the boards and that was the difference.”
Northeast Lauderdale girls 44, Southeast Lauderdale 43
Kennedi Jimison had one big quarter.
Jimison scored 13 points in the third period to help the Lady Trojans hold off a late Lady Tiger rally Friday in the Sam Dale Tournament.
Northeast (8-4) will face Kemper County in the Girls Championship Game at 5 p.m. Saturday, while Southeast (9-5) will face Quitman in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
“I thought our defense was great and we took some things away that they wanted to do,” said Northeast coach Lewis Lightsey. “K.J. was big for us with some big shots.”
Jimison finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Trojans, while Eboni Alford added eight points for Northeast.
Northeast held Southeast to just three points in the second quarter and seven points in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Lady Trojans only managed to score four points and the Lady Tigers cut the lead down to one at 44-43 on a 3-pointer by Ki’Miyah Williams with 17 seconds left.
After Northeast missed a pair of free throws, the Lady Tigers eventual game-winning shot hit the front of the rim and bounced off.
“Every game, we’ve had one bad quarter and tonight it was the fourth,” Lightsey said. “I'm just proud of our girls for hanging on and now getting to play for a championship.”
Kenyata Walker had 17 points to lead Southeast, while Savannah Davis added 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
“We weren’t ready to play, and we played well one quarter,” said Southeast coach Dana Buchanan. “We came out flat and played that way most of the game.”
