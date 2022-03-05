JACKSON — Booneville finished runner-up last season, and that was fresh on Josh Dukes’ mind.
Behind a stellar defensive performance in the second half, the Blue Devils got past the Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team 47-35 to claim the MHSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It’s the Blue Devils’ (27-5) fifth state title in school history and first state title since 2011.
“We felt like we had to play a lot of zone defense, and we started man-to-man because we can’t abandon what got us here. When we made the switch, it made them struggle,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “Our size became a factor, and as our defense goes, our offense goes.”
Southeast Lauderdale jumped out to an 8-2 lead to begin the game, but Booneville ended the first quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 10-8 advantage into the second quarter. The Blue Devils then went on a quick 5-0 run to increase their lead to 15-8, but the Tigers closed the first half on a 7-3 run to cut the Booneville lead down to 18-15 at intermission.
To begin the third quarter, the Blue Devils went on a 7-1 run to extend their lead to 25-16. Booneville’s defense held Southeast Lauderdale to just five points in the frame and 2-for-11 shooting from the field (18%). The Blue Devils held a 29-20 lead heading into the final period.
To begin the fourth quarter, Southeast Lauderdale got back-to-back baskets to cut the Booneville lead down to five points at 29-24, but Kedrick Simmons hit a 3-pointer with 6:41 left to extend the Booneville lead to 32-24 — and the Blue Devils held on from there. Simmons had 13 points for Booneville.
“We had to weather their storm, and we knew they would give us problems with their length. We’ve been punched in the mouth several times and hadn’t flinched, and once we got the lead we had to stretch them out,” Smith said. “Kedrick is just a freshmen, and that’s a big shot for him, and we were able to close it out.”
Josh Dukes had a game-high 15 points to lead Booneville and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“We’ve had to take punches and fight back. That’s what helped us in this game, and we’ve been here before and didn’t want to finish runner-up again,” Dukes said. “We had a revenge tour video made to remind us. Defense is what we do, and that’s what won us this game.”
Dicorean McGee added 11 points for Booneville.
Eli Walker had 11 points to lead Southeast Lauderdale. The Tigers (18-11) were in the state title game for the first time in school history.
“We could never find a basket. You can’t score 35 points in a state championship game and expect to win," Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman said. “I’m so proud of my guys for getting here, and we’re going to make (getting here) a routine and not a one-hit wonder.”
