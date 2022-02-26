RIDGELAND — The three-time defending state champions are out.
Demondre Graham hit a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left to lift the Southeast Lauderdale boys over St. Andrew's 52-48 in a thriller in the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Saturday night.
The Tigers (17-10) will face Holly Springs in the semifinal round of the postseason at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
"Demondre and Eli Walker have put so much work in, and the two kids I want the ball in their hands at the end of the game is them two," Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman said. "St. Andrew's has a heart of a champion. They wouldn't go away and kept fighting, and that's what champions do and finds ways to win."
The Tigers never trailed. Southeast Lauderdale held a slim 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and was up 24-17 at halftime. The Saints chipped back into the lead at the end of the third quarter as the Tigers held a 40-34 advantage heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Southeast Lauderdale had the lead up to nine points at different times, but Jake Dowdell hit three-consecutive 3-pointers that cut the lead down to 49-45 with a minute left. Southeast Lauderdale was able to run the clock from that point forward and make free throws to seal the win.
"When we called timeout with under a minute to go, I told the kids to refocus. We prepare for these moments in practice every day," Truman said. "If you want to be champs, you have to go beat the champs. The kids stepped up when they had to."
Demontae Robinson had 15 points to lead Southeast Lauderdale, while Graham added 14 points and Eli Walker had 12 points.
"We made a run to begin the game, and they just kept fighting, and then we started to play not to lose instead of playing to win," Truman said. "It's been a long time since Southeast has been to the Big House, so we going to enjoy the moment."
Jake Dowdell had 19 points to St. Andrew's, while Javion Johnson had 17 points for the Saints (21-6).
"Defensively, they did a good job of switching up defenses to keep us off balance," St. Andrew's coach Russell Marsalis said. "We couldn't get in a rhythm offensively. With their size, we didn't have great matchups, and they got big offensive rebounds late on those free throws, and those were killers."
