JACKSON — For the first time, the Southeast Lauderdale boys are headed to the state championship game.
Behind a stellar defense in the second and third quarter along with the play of Eli Walker, the Tigers got past Holly Springs 57-47 in the semifinal round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Wednesday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Southeast Lauderdale (18-10) will face Booneville for the Class 3A state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“The guys were nervous and pressing to start the game, but when they got it together, we e started doing what we do and got it done,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman said. “Our older guys stepped up, and defensively, we switched up some things, and it gave them problems.”
Things couldn’t have started any better for Holly Springs and any worse for Southeast Lauderdale. The Hawks raced out to an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers’ three points came from the free-throw line.
The second quarter is when the Tigers took control of the game, as they outscored the Hawks 21-7 in the frame to take a 24-18 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Southeast Lauderdale outscored Holly Springs 14-8 and ended the quarter on a 10-4 run to extend its advantage to 38-26 headed into the final period.
An 11-3 run to begin the fourth quarter and a Walker 3-pointer from the wing gave the Tigers a commanding 50-31 lead and sealed the game.
“We switched to a zone, and it gave them problems and took away from them getting downhill,” Truman said. “They presented a matchup that was favoring us, and our guard play did a good job of taking advantage of it.”
Walker had 13 points to lead Southeast Lauderdale, while Demondre Graham added 11 points and Jertorion Landrum had 10 points for the Tigers.
“We came out sluggish, and once we got it together, we handled our business,” Walker said. “We turned up the aggressiveness on the defensive end and were able to make shots on offensive end.”
Ded’drick Faulkner had 15 points to lead Holly Springs, while Marquavous Jones added 13 points for the Hawks (13-17).
“We had a good start, and the guys didn’t take advantage of the open shots they were given,” Holly Springs coach Andre Jones said. “We let them speed us up, and they did a good job of limiting us to just one or two shots each possession.”
