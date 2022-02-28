The Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team knew what was at stake Saturday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal.
Beating the three-time defending MHSAA Class 3A state champions was worth more than bragging rights to the Tigers: A berth in the Final Four was on the line, and Southeast Lauderdale co-captain Eli Walker said the feeling after getting the 52-48 win in Saturday’s third-round contest was every bit as exciting as when they won the Region 5-3A championship Feb. 12.
“We knew going into the game it was the game to get into the Big House, so I think that’s what made us keep the intensity up, knowing that if we won, we’d be going to Jackson,” Walker said. “After we heard the final buzzer go, we immediately knew.”
The last time the Tigers played at the Mississippi Coliseum (Big House) was 1982, head coach Centel Truman said, a fact that isn’t lost on him and his players. Southeast Lauderdale (17-10) will play Holly Springs in the 3A state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“This means so much to the kids,” Truman said. “They put so much hard work in, and I have a great coaching staff that helped prepare the kids as well to get this run going, so I hope we can keep it going. The kids are very enthusiastic, so we’re going to ride this wave as much as possible.”
Southeast Lauderdale is peaking at the right time, and part of that has to do with players finally getting regular playing time after the Tigers struggled with injuries during the regular season. By the time of the Region 5-3A championship game against Morton, Southeast Lauderdale had all of its players back and edged out a win against a good Panthers squad, 61-59. It followed with three straight playoff wins to punch its Final Four ticket.
“That was tremendous,” Truman said of his team finally getting healthy. “The last couple of years the injury bug hit us at the wrong time, and this year we had so many guys out during the middle of the season due to injury. Everything just started clicking at the right time, so I’m very excited to see what the kids have in store at the Big House.”
Walker said having the whole team healthy meant everyone was able to ease back into their regular roles instead of having to compensate for missing teammates.
“After everyone got healthy things finally clicked for us,” Walker said. “It made it easier for some players who didn’t have to strain as much. We just got in and kept rolling.”
Following an 83-23 win against Seminary in round one, the Tigers edged Hazlehurst 42-38 in the second round to set up a showdown with St. Andrew’s in Jackson. Southeast Lauderdale won by four, leaving Truman complimentary of both St. Andrew’s players and his own.
“We had the lead but St. Andrew’s made a run — and they’re the defending state champions, so you expect that,” Truman said. “The kids found a way to win. They stayed together and fought and held each other accountable in a positive way. I was very impressed with them.”
Said Walker, “We’ve had a lot of teams make runs on us because basketball is a game of runs, so we knew we couldn’t get down on ourselves.”
Co-captain Demondre Graham said he and his teammates are representing Southeast Lauderdale and all of Lauderdale County Wednesday at the Big House.
“We feel like making history,” Graham said.
The team is energetic, Graham said, but there’s always an added challenge when playing in the Mississippi Coliseum. Not only is it a big stage, but fans are seated farther away from the spacious arena than a typical high school gym, which can sometimes throw off teams’ shooting. Hopefully for the Tigers, trips to several state colleges for camps and AAU competitions will help prepare them for the atmosphere.
“Coach told us to go in there and think of it as a regular game even though the backdrop is different,” Graham said. “He’s been trying to give us similar exposure like going to Mississippi State or Southern Miss to get used to it.”
And then there’s Holly Springs, who would present anyone with a challenge regardless of the arena.
“They’re athletic and have tradition of being at the Big House year in and year out, so I know it’s not going to be overwhelming for them because they’re used to being there,” Truman said. “We have to play basketball and not play emotional.”
Two things have Graham confident: his team’s physical abilities and their camaraderie.
“We hang out all the time and get schoolwork done together,” Graham said. “We’re just like a family.”
