Sometimes all you need is a spark, and the Southeast Lauderdale girls got two in Friday night prep basketball action.
While Neshoba Central took a 28-24 lead into the half, the Lady Tigers finished the second quarter on a 7-0 run, and the perimeter shooting of Shakira Wilson allowed Southeast Lauderdale to keep chipping away at the Lady Rockets’ lead before finally taking a 44-42 advantage with 2:13 left in regulation. Neither team scored for the rest of the contest, giving Southeast Lauderdale the two-point win.
After falling behind 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, Lady Tigers head coach Dana Buchanan said her team’s seven unanswered points before the half helped ignite the team, and they used the momentum in the second half to settle into their style of play.
“It finally gave us a little confidence,” Buchanan said. “I had three starters not feeling well today — one of them had a grandparent that passed away — so we came out a little flat, and getting on that run kind of gave us a little adrenaline. We didn’t have it (to begin) and couldn’t get that intensity, and once we got that intensity in the locker room we were ready to play. Coming out, even though we were behind, the girls never panicked. This sounds bad, but I wasn’t worried about us playing from behind, because we started playing our ball.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Wilson in the third quarter and a basket at the 1:20 mark cut Neshoba Central’s lead to 36-35, but back-to-back field goals by Veronica Williams and Onnahili Williams put the Lady Rockets up 40-35 with eight seconds to play. But right as time expired in the third quarter, Wilson hit her third 3-pointer of the frame to cut Neshoba Central’s lead to 40-38.
“She’s always big for us,” Buchanan said. “They went to a box-and-one (defense) and played zone when she was in the game, and anybody else in the game they’re playing man-to-man because they’re really worried about her. Our post players played well tonight, and she opens that up.”
Following a layup by Onnahili Williams for Neshoba Central, one of those post players, Kenyata Walker, hit back-to-back field goals — one off an offensive rebound under the basket — to tie the game 42-42 with 2:33 left in regulation. Wilson hit a layup at the 2:13 mark to give Southeast Lauderdale its first lead of the game, which it wouldn’t relinquish.
“If she doesn’t get those points, we don’t win that ball game,” Buchanan said of Walker’s four points in the fourth.
Walker finished with nine points for the Lady Tigers, while Wilson had a game-high 25 points.
“After the second quarter, we had to play as a team, play tough on defense and play like we know how to,” Wilson said.
It also helps when you have a player who can hit the 3, and Wilson said it’s like a snowball effect after she lands her first shot from beyond the arc. She finished the game with five 3-pointers.
“When I hit the 3, it keeps our momentum going and helps get my team up,” Wilson said.
While she’ll take any kind of win, Buchanan said there’s something special about pulling out a victory in a game they trailed for almost the entire duration.
“Playing from behind and being able to win is the best confidence builder you could ever get,” Buchanan said. “To me, there’s nothing better than being behind the whole game and fighting and coming out on top.”
Beating a Class 5A team is also a confidence booster, Wilson said.
“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “Teams like that are hard to beat, and as a 3A school, beating a 5A team is the best feeling in the world.”
For Neshoba Central, Hama’ya Fielder led with 12 points, while Veronica Williams finished with nine. Rodezah Smith had seven points, and Onnahili Williams tallied six.
Southeast Lauderdale rose to 6-2 on the season, while Neshoba Central fell to 2-6.
SOUTHEAST BOYS 57, NESHOBA CENTRAL 51
After trailing 45-36 at the end of the third, the Tigers came roaring from behind to outscore the Rockets 21-6 in the final period to complete the sweep of Neshoba Central Friday, 57-51.
Travis Moore had 16 points for Southeast Lauderdale, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, while Roman Hudnall chipped in with 13 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.
“Our will to win was the difference,” Southeast Lauderdale boys coach Centel Truman said of his team’s fourth-quarter performance. “We just lost a tough one to Quitman (62-59 on Tuesday), and I told our guys to be where we want to be at the end, we have to find ways to win tough games against tough programs. They found a way to handle adversity when they were down, and I’m so proud of my guys for fighting all the way through to the end.”
Josh Randle added 11 points for the Tigers, while Neshoba Central was led by Bryceton Spencer, who finished with 17 points. Bryce Jimmie scored 13 points for the Rockets, who led 28-27 at the half. Jacob McMillan had eight points for Neshoba Central, and Coby McMillan scored seven points.
Truman said he hopes Friday’s come-from-behind win helps set his team up for a strong run in January — and beyond.
“Our schedule is very tough, and I’m looking forward to getting us better for January and the playoffs, and I know when you get to the playoffs, every possession and every little thing counts,” Truman said. “You have to find ways to win when things don’t go your way, and I’m so proud of my guys for (doing that).”
Neshoba Central (6-2) will host Northeast Lauderdale Dec. 13, while Southeast Lauderdale (5-3) will host Newton Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.