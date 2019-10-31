There will be more than Lauderdale County bragging rights on the line when Southeast Lauderdale travels to Clarkdale Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 0-3) and the Tigers (2-7, 1-2) are both vying for the No. 4 seed out of MHSAA Region 5-3A, with the winner earning a spot in the Class 3A postseason beginning next week. It’s added intrigue to a matchup that is both the regular-season finale for both teams and the first time the two have played since 2014.
“My message for my guys is simple: playmakers make plays, and this is a first-round playoff game for us,” Southeast head coach Calvin Hampton said. “Focus on us, and if you win, you go to the next round, if you lose, you go to different sports and go to the offseason.”
After moving to Class 3A following the most recent MHSAA realignment, Clarkdale was placed in Region 5 alongside Southeast, Kemper County, Morton and Forest. Clarkdale and Southeast are separated by just a couple of exits off Mississippi Highway 45, and Friday’s “Highway 45 Bowl” provides plenty of motivation, Bulldogs head coach Jason Soules said.
“They’ve bought into it,” Soules said. “It’s exciting. We’ve always played Enterprise as kind of a natural rival, but playing Southeast for our kids is a big deal, especially with it being our first year in 3A. Having a chance to make the playoffs our first year in 3A is huge, but we’re going to have to play really well, because Southeast is a very good football team that is very well-coached and very athletic, so if we play well, we’ll give ourselves a chance, but it’s going to be a long, hard-fought football game.”
Soules said with so much on the line, he expects his players to play well Friday night, and he’s expecting the same from the Tigers.
“Coach Hampton does a really good job,” Soules said. “He’s been coaching in this area for a really long time and is well-respected, so we know we have our work cut out for us, but we’re really excited.”
When looking at Clarkdale on film, Hampton said he’s noticed improvement in the Bulldogs’ hard-nosed style of play under Soules, who is in his second season at Clarkdale.
“They’re a lot more physical than they have been in past years as far as my knowledge of Clarkdale goes,” Hampton said.
And while he’s fine with the players wanting bragging rights, Hampton said the most important thing is creating a future for the team beyond Friday night.
“The kids look at it in terms of bragging rights, and that’s always fun for them and gives them something to shoot for, but me and my coaches, we look at it more as a gateway to get to the playoffs,” Hampton said.
A county rivalry game and a playoff berth on the line brings plenty of pressure, but Soules said he welcomes the high stakes.
“I don’t look at pressure as a bad thing,” Soules said. “Pressure hopefully shows your true character, and we’re hoping our true character is to play hard. It’s a big deal for our kids to have a chance to make the playoffs. That’s the next step for our program. We want our team to be looked at as a playoff contender every year, so getting there would be a huge step for us, and I’m sure Coach Hampton is looking at it the same way.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Clarkdale.
