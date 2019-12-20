Handed the ball to start the second half with his team leading by nine, Eli Walker jogged to the top of the key and threw a pass to Deondre Graham, who caught it in the air and released it into the basket for the alley-oop layup.
Seconds later, Roman Hudnall drilled a 3-pointer to put Southeast Lauderdale up by double digits and spark a 39-17 second half as the Tigers pulled away for a 71-37 victory over Philadelphia Friday night, aided by nine shots from beyond the arc.
“The scouting report on them was they don’t shoot 3s hardly at all, and they made (nine) tonight, and we couldn’t shoot anything,” Tornadoes head coach Willis Tullos said. “In 48 years, I’ve had that happen a time or two before.”
Six different players recorded a 3-pointer for Southeast (7-5), which made six in the second half. Aiden Barr came off the bench and hit three from the perimeter, two in the first quarter, as part of an 11-point game. Graham scored a game-high 12 points with five rebounds and three assists, and Josh Randle earned a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards.
“We’ve been struggling for a while from the 3-point line. I just hope we can carry it with us,” Tigers head coach Centel Truman said. “We ride our big guys a lot; they have the physicality to get in the paint and be strong, so now when we realize we’re a team that can work from the inside out, now that our guys can make wide open shots, I feel like it’ll be hard to beat later on in the playoffs.”
Antuaze Brown had a team-high six points for Philadelphia (7-4), with four other players adding five. Jordan Hill added four rebounds and two steals to his five points, and Ira Chambers hauled in eight rebounds along with his five.
Travis Moore started the contest with back-to-back buckets for the Tigers as the Tornadoes went without a field goal for the first four and a half minutes. When they did score, it was off a 3-pointer by Jordan Hill, which Barr followed up with a 3 of his own before Chambers responded with another trey.
After Hill tied the game at 12 apiece with 6:18 left in the second quarter, Travis Rutley strung together eight straight points for Southeast, including a 3-pointer. Tekavious Bingham answered with a layup and a steal and basket in transition before Jatarian Hudson scored to make it a three-point game.
Randle scored a coast-to-coast bucket and made a free throw in the final seconds of the half to give the Tigers a 29-20 lead at the break.
“I didn’t say anything. I think sometimes the best halftime speech is when you don’t say anything at all,” Truman said. “My seniors came in and said everything that I would’ve said, so that tells you the maturity that’s going on within the ball club.”
Graham put up nine points in the second half, including a coast-to-coast layup and a 3 on back-to-back possessions, to aid in Southeast’s dominance over Philadelphia in the final two periods. The Tigers hit four 3s in the third quarter alone, with two coming from Hudnall. Walker’s 3-pointer made it a 21-point game midway through.
After Brown scored to open the final quarter, Southeast went on a 12-0 run to increase their lead to 32. The Tornadoes were held to 10 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
“We’ll get straightened out. We’ll be alright. We’re not this bad,” Tullos said. “I think we’ll show people what we really can do because I know what we can do, the coaches know what we can and the players know what we can do. We just didn’t do it tonight.”
Southeast hosts Kemper County Dec. 27 at the Sam Dale Tournament, while Philadelphia won’t play again until Jan. 3 at Kemper County.
