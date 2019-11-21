COLLINSVILLE — Southeast Lauderdale earned double-digit scoring performances from three different players and fought off a handful of mini runs by West Lauderdale to come away with a 73-53 road victory Thursday night.
Deondre Graham scored a game-high 17 points, Eli Walker had 16 and Travis Moore added 12.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight. It’s a rival,” Southeast head coach Centel Truman said. “(Coach Duran Clark’s) kids are all scrappy, so we had to bring some intensity and effort, and we found a way to get through this thing.”
The Tigers’ 20-point win was far from comfortable as the Knights never let things get out of hand. After Southeast went on a 20-0 run from the end of the first quarter into the second to lead 34-8, West outscored its opponent 15-7 the rest of the half for a 40-25 halftime deficit.
Travis Moore’s breakaway dunk with five minutes left in the third quarter put the Tigers back up by 20, but a 3-pointer by Jakaveon Fountain and a 3-point play from Conner Smith on back-to-back possessions a few minutes later helped bring Southeast’s lead back to 15.
After a shot by Jalen Harden from beyond the arc cut the Tigers’ lead to 14, its closest margin since the first quarter, Southeast’s Josh Randle completed a 3-point play, and Aiden Barr made a 3-pointer before Javieon Malone beat the third-quarter buzzer with a shot from under the basket to stretch his team’s lead back out to 20.
Both squads put up 10 points in the fourth quarter, barely shifting Southeast’s lead.
“They hurt us on the boards. We would get the rebound, they would take the ball away from us. We played hard, but they just out-played us physically,” West head coach Duran Clark said. “It was always a loose ball or rebound, and we just couldn’t get any breaks.”
Randle helped the Tigers (3-1) with 10 rebounds along with 10 points. Graham also had seven rebounds, and Walker picked up three steals. Devin Portis led the Knights (2-5) with 14 points, Smith earned 11 and Semaj Yarbrough added nine points and four boards.
SOUTHEAST GIRLS 73, WEST 22
After scoring only seven points in the opening quarter, and leading by just one, Southeast rode a 19-0 run in the second quarter while holding West to 16 points in the final three periods to cruise to 73-22 win Thursday night.
“Starting off, we were flat. I think it was a hangover from beating Northeast Lauderdale,” Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan said. “The rest of the game our intensity came up, but I had to get a little upset before that happened.”
Turshunna Alford led the contest with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half, and Shakira Wilson added 13 points and four steals for the Lady Tigers. Mariah Anthony chipped in nine points along with four steals and four rebounds.
Wilson drained back-to-back 3-pointers during her team’s second-quarter run, and Ki’Miyah Williams made a trio of threes for the game. Southeast (4-1) was 16-for-28 on free throws.
Mati Blackwell came off the bench in the third quarter and scored West’s (1-2) first five points of the second half. She finished with a team-high seven points. Regan Andrews had five points and six rebounds and Charity Parks added four points and nine boards.
Southeast will host Oak Grove Monday, while West travels to Raleigh Friday.
