After winning Game 1, 7-6, in walkoff fashion, Southeast Lauderdale dropped Game 2 against Bogue Chitto 9-5 to force a deciding Game 3 Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class I slow-pitch playoffs.
And the Lady Tigers rode a seven-run first inning to beat the Lady Bobcats 8-6 in Game 3 to advance to the South State round of the postseason.
“We played really badly tonight,” Southeast head coach Chris Harper said. “We didn’t play defense or run our offense well or do a lot of things we work on in practice, but we never quit, and we found a way to win — and that’s what good teams do. I’m proud of them for that. I think it’s a big accomplishment because Bogue Chitto’s pitcher (Grace Guynes) was really good. She kept us off balance all night.”
Hannah Goodman finished 2-for-3 in Game 3 as Southeast’s only multiple hitter in the rubber match.
In Game 1, Southeast trailed 4-0 early and 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Tigers plated four runs in the bottom of the frame and added two more in the seventh to take the one-run victory. Bre Ruffin had the walkoff single to score Lauren Pickett for Southeast.
“That was huge, because first of all, if you don’t win Game 1, you have your back up against the wall,” Harper said of Ruffin’s walkoff hit. “I think it’s even more huge, though, because she’s a ninth grader who came through in a high-pressure situation.”
Ruffin and Taylor Williams both went 2-for-3 in Game 1, and Shakira Wilson finished 2-for-4. Pickett doubled for Southeast’s only extra-base hit in the contest.
In the second game, Bogue Chitto limited Southeast to five runs on eight hits. Ruffin was the team’s only multiple hitter, as she finished 2-for-3, while Jaeden Carney had a double and Wilson hit a three-run home run.
Southeast Lauderdale will play at Lake Tuesday in the South State round.
NESHOBA SWEEPS TUPELO
Neshoba Central’s offense kept churning Thursday as the Lady Rockets (29-3) swept Tupelo, 20-10 and 18-7, in two games to advance past the Class II state quarterfinal round.
In the first game, Tenley Grisham finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, while Mya Willis was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Annleigh Jones tripled, Elleigh Willis and Reese Page went 2-for-4 and Hamaya Fielder was 2-for-3. Jayda Ben was also 3-for-4 for Neshoba Central.
In Game 2, Grisham once again hit two home runs, and she finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs, while Willis went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Ben was 4-for-4 with a double, and Lyanna Morris and Jones were both 2-for-4, while Shante Beaulieu was 2-for-3.
The Lady Rockets will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal series between Choctaw Central and Newton County next Tuesday.
