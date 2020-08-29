As Clarkdale gears up for the 2020 season, head coach Jason Soules is just grateful they’ll be starting the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel blessed just to be practicing,” Soules said. “There are schools all over the country, even in Mississippi that won’t get to play football. We at Clarkdale feel extremely lucky to get on the practice field. This is bigger than football for us. Our kids have been inspired and are working hard and getting at it every day.”
The Bulldogs return eight starters on both offense and defense, including their entire offensive backfield. Sophomore quarterback Cal Culpepper returns after starting all 11 games for the Bulldogs last year as a true freshman.
“There’s not a throw on the field he can’t make,” Soules said. “He puts the ball in small windows, and he’s a sneaky athlete. He has great pocket awareness and moves well, and we’re excited to have a quarterback that makes every throw. Our offensive verbiage is very wordy, and he handles it well.”
Senior Gavin Moffett returns at running back, while junior Drake Shirley, who didn’t start last year but saw plenty of playing time, will be the starter at fullback this fall. Freshman LaDonya Adams played cornerback for Clarkdale as an eighth grader and will also be a running back this year.
Junior tackle David Randall, the offensive lineman of the year in Region 5-3A, is back alongside fellow returning starters Alec McIlwain and Hunter White.
“There’s no replicating experience, especially on the offensive line, and all three of those guys started as sophomores (last year),” Soules said. “We still have to replace two guys, buy we have guys who can do it, and it makes you rest easy knowing you have guys who have experience in big ball games.”
Landon Belk and Evan Gant will also be options for the Bulldogs’ offense at tight end.
“We feel like we’re laying the foundation for what we hope will be a successful program for years to come,” Soules said.
Senior Conner Alsobrooks will act as the quarterback of the defense at linebacker, and Moffett and Adams are returning starters at safety. Senior David Mayerhoff returns at cornerback, and senior Lathan Davis is a returning starter at outside linebacker, as is Shirley. Belk returns at defensive end, and sophomore Cade Hopkins will start at cornerback this year after starting at wide receiver last year.
Football is back at Clarkdale, and Soules said he hopes they’ll be able to play a complete season.
“Every day I read on Twitter that some other team’s season is being postponed or canceled, and my heart goes out to those teams, especially to the seniors because there’s no replacing your senior year,” Soules said.
