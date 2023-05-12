Clarkdale and West Lauderdale’s softball teams have rolled past the first three rounds of the postseason to advance to the semifinals. Here’s a look into their most recent playoff games.
West Lauderdale
The Knights gave up just one run in a sweep of Caledonia, and they repeated the feat in round two in a sweep of South Pontotoc. The Knights’ momentum dissipated in game one of round three, which West Lauderdale dropped to Itawamba 4-3 at home, but they came back with a 3-1 road victory to even the series up.
“Game one, I thought we came out pretty flat,” West Lauderdale coach Jake Loper said. “Made three costly mistakes that pretty much cost us all of their runs. I thought we should’ve won game one. Shouldn’t have had to play game three, but I’m glad it happened like it did. We got to face a little adversity and came out on top.”
In game three, strong pitching by Mabry Eason and Breelyn Cain, who was named 4A Miss Softball earlier this week, led the Knights to a 5-1 series-clinching victory at home on Monday. West Lauderdale scored two runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth before giving up Itawamba’s only run of the game in the sixth on a single.
“I think we did really good,” McKinley Maxwell said. “We’re becoming stronger mentally and physically.”
Eason started the game off in the circle, and she tossed four strikeouts while allowing three walks and no hits in five innings pitched. Eason was pulled early in the sixth inning after giving up her third walk, and Cain came in for the final two innings to throw one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Cain said Eason set her up well to close out the game, and she did a great job of helping West Lauderdale take a lead.
“In game two and game three, she pitched phenomenally,” Loper said on Eason’s performance in the series. “Best games she’s pitched all year, so really proud of her for that.”
Maxwell sparked West Lauderdale’s offense with a two-run home run in the fourth inning before a Carsyn Mott double allowed Caroline Walker and Courtney Lewis to cross home plate in the fifth. The Knights’ final run came later in the inning on a bunt by Cain, which allowed Mott to score.
“It was a really good feeling,” Maxwell said on hitting her home run. “It was my first one this year, so I was really excited.”
This win was a full team effort by the Knights, as no West Lauderdale batter put up more than one hit. The Knights racked up six hits and five walks at the plate while striking out just three times.
Next up, West Lauderdale is scheduled to play Kosciusko on the road on Friday in game one of its 4A North State game.
“They did beat us in the regular season, but I felt like we outhit them,” Loper said on playing Kosciusko again. “We, unfortunately, hit it right to them a lot, and we like our chances in a three-game series.”
Clarkdale
The Bulldogs entered the playoffs in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, and they quickly swept Seminary in the second round. The third round presented some adversity, as the Bulldogs dropped game two against St. Patrick 4-3 after barely winning game one by a score of 4-3.
That set up a game three on Wednesday between Clarkdale and St. Patrick that the Bulldogs took 9-4 in dominant fashion. Playing on the road, Clarkdale scored four runs in the top of the first inning and two in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead, and the Bulldogs limited St. Patrick to just one run in each of the next four innings.
Clarkdale’s Ava Mosley earned the start in the pitcher’s circle, and she pitched all seven innings. Mosley gave up nine hits and three walks, but she also struck out eight batters.
Mosley (2), Emma Freeman (3), McKenzie Lundy (2), Mallory Meadows (2) and Katie Brooke Smith (2) all put up multiple hits to get Clarkdale to 13 total, including a home run by Freeman in the fourth inning. The Bulldogs were walked four times at the plate and hit by one pitch while striking out five times, and they earned eight RBI.
Next up, the Bulldogs are scheduled to play West Marion at home on Friday in game one of their 3A South State matchup.
