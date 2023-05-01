West Lauderdale (23-7) and Clarkdale’s (17-8) softball teams may be peaking at the right time after each team swept their second-round playoff opponents in dominant fashion to advance further into the postseason.
West Lauderdale
West Lauderdale swept Caledonia in the first round, giving up just one run while scoring 11. The Knights looked even stronger in a round-two sweep of South Pontotoc, which included a 10-0 road victory on Friday and a 6-1 home victory on Saturday.
“I’m pleased with how we played,” West Lauderdale coach Jake Loper said. “We swung the bat well, played good defense, pitched and threw strikes.”
The Knights scored in four different innings in game one, and they ended the game early with a four-run sixth inning. Breelyn Cain pitched all six innings, giving up a hit and a walk while throwing 12 strikeouts.
They returned home for game two the next day, and the Knights got off to a hot start on both offense and defense to take a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning. Addison Cornish slugged in two of those runs with a home run in her first at-bat.
“Even our outs we barreled up, so I was pleased,” Loper said.
South Pontotoc earned a run in the sixth inning off of a home run, but pitcher Mabry Eason was able to get out of the final inning with a walk and three popouts. Eason gave up four walks and two hits in seven innings while also throwing seven strikeouts.
“I think she pitched pretty good,” Loper said. “Walked a few too many than I’d have liked her to throw, but overall I think she missed a lot of barrels and gave us a chance.”
Loper said the Knights are ready for whoever they face in round three because they show up and expect to win every day.
“We’re very consistent on how we play, nobody ever slacks off,” Eason said. “I feel good. I feel like we’re going to do great.”
Clarkdale
Clarkdale made its first appearance in the playoffs in the second round after earning a first-round bye. The Bulldogs defeated Seminary 11-1 at home on Friday and 15-2 on the road on Saturday to advance to the third round.
In game one, the Bulldogs needed just five innings to earn 11 runs off of 13 hits and two walks. Ava Mosley got the start at pitcher and threw seven strikeouts and a walk while allowing two hits in four innings. Mallory Meadows hit the first batter she saw after relieving Mosley for the final inning, but she then closed the game out with two strikeouts and a flyout that she snagged herself.
In game two, Clarkdale put up 10 runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to end the game after five innings. Pitcher Kaela Edmonds set the Bulldogs up for the early win by allowing just three hits and no walks in the first three innings before Meadows closed out the final two innings without giving up a hit or a walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.