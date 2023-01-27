West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Brandon Rodgers is on a roll. In his first year, the former Clarkdale coach led his talented squad to a first-round bye in MHSAA’s soccer playoffs.
Now, just 56 teams remain in the bracket heading into the third round, and West Lauderdale is the only surviving team from Lauderdale County.
The Knights got off to a hot start in Rodgers' first playoff game with West Lauderdale, easily toppling Corinth 7-0 on Monday. It is no easy task to blowout a playoff team in the second round, but the matchups only get tougher from here.
West Lauderdale plays Caledonia, which is coming off a 7-0 win over North Pontotoc in the second round, on Saturday at Meridian Community College.
It will be a matchup between two 4A heavyweights, and the Knights will need a solid game plan to come out on top.
Boys soccer playoffs:
Clarkdale: St. Patrick moved on to the third round with a 2-0 victory over Clarkdale on Monday.
Newton County: Newton County could not get past Corinth in a close match, falling 3-2 in the second round.
Girls soccer playoffs:
Clarkdale: Our Lady Academy knocked Clarkdale out with a 4-1 victory on Monday.
Neshoba Central: Neshoba Central could not keep pace with Saltillo’s scoring barrage in the second round. Saltillo beat the Rockets 5-0 on Monday.
Newton County: Like Newton County’s boys squad, the girls team could not pull out a victory in a close second-round match. New Albany beat the Cougars 2-1 on Monday.
Southeast Lauderdale: Southeast Lauderdale faced a tough St. Patrick team in the second round and lost 7-0 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.