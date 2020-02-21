The score looked like a typical Meridian girls basketball score. The game felt like anything but that.
The Lady Wildcats (28-1) defeated Terry 59-35 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A postseason, but a sluggish first half — in which Meridian actually trailed Terry at the end of the first quarter — had Lady Wildcat fans nervous for most of the first 16 minutes.
Behind the ball-handling skills of sophomore point guard Charity Hinton and the tenacious play of junior Arianna Patton, Meridian went on a 9-2 run at the end of the second quarter to go into the break up 24-18. The Lady Wildcats then limited Terry to just six third-quarter points and finally woke up from their offensive slumber, scoring 21 in the frame to take a commanding 45-24 lead into the final period.
Patton finished with 14 points, and Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said her scoring and Hinton’s ball control proved pivotal when shots weren’t falling early in the game.
“We got off to a rough start and were undersized pretty much, so we kind of had to play a different style of game than we usually do, but we’ve been working on those situations,” Faulkner said. “We came out of the half and were ready for it.”
Terry’s game plan was to keep the pace slow and get the ball to senior power forward Bryanna Taylor, who had a significant size advantage over anyone on Meridian’s roster. It worked early, as Taylor scored seven of her team’s 12 first-quarter points and gave the Lady Wildcats fits inside the paint. Debreasha Powe hit two 3s in the first quarter for Meridian, but no one else for the Lady Wildcats made a field goal in the opening eight minutes, and Terry took a 12-11 advantage into the second quarter.
Taylor continued to be trouble for Meridian as she added two more field goals in the second quarter. Meridian, meanwhile, continued having trouble scoring for much of the frame as a two-point basket by Tyana Clark was the Lady Wildcats’ only field goal in the first five minutes of the quarter. To make matters worse, Powe picked up her third foul at the 3:54 mark and was forced to sit out the rest of the first half.
It was only a matter of time before Meridian started putting up points, though, and Terry’s inability to do the same proved costly, as the Lady Bulldogs managed just six points in the second quarter. A pair of free throws by Clark and Patton and a field goal by Ti’Ian Boler gave Meridian a 21-18 advantage with a minute left before the half, and Patton got the Meridian faithful on their feet when she drained a 3 with 53 seconds to go before halftime to put her team up 24-18.
“It was very big,” Patton said of her trey. “It gave us momentum going into the half. We always work on game situations (in practice) to help us push through. We know it’s going to be tough, so we have to keep the energy up and keep it flowing.”
Meridian pushed its lead to 29-18 in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, but three straight field goals by Taylor made it 29-24 with 5:07 remaining in the third. That would be as close as it would get in the second half, though, as the Lady Wildcats closed the frame on a 16-0 run which also saw the return of Powe in the quarter’s final few minutes. Terry was outscored 15-11 in the fourth quarter, during which Powe hit her third 3 of the night with 2:56 left to play.
Boler led the Lady Wildcats with 21 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Powe and Clark both tallied 11 points, and Hinton finished with two. As a team, Meridian shot 23 of 32 (71.8%) from the free-throw line.
“That was very big,” Patton said. “Our coach has been preaching that we have to make free throws, so we came out here with the mindset that we have to make them — they’re free.”
Taylor had 21 points for Terry, and Alexis Arrington finished with two 3s and eight total points.
“They got to see that things like this can happen,” Faulkner said. “I’m grateful that we had a game like this because I see that they were able step up to the challenge.”
Meridian will play Brandon at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi in the 6A quarterfinals.
