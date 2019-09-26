Kayla Watson hit a walk-off, three-run home run for Northeast Lauderdale as the Lady Trojans beat West Lauderdale 11-9 on senior night in Thursday night slow-pitch softball action.
After Diamond Harris singled with one out and Kariyah Clemons singled with two outs, Watson came up to bat in the bottom of the seventh with her team trailing 9-8 and blasted the ball over the center-field wall to clinch the win.
The Lady Trojans came back twice in the contest, as they trailed 7-0 in the fourth inning before scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame and three additional runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-7 lead going into the seventh. West Lauderdale scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a one-run advantage into the bottom of the frame.
Clemons finished 3-for-4 for the Lady Trojans, and Watson was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Harris, Molly Moore and Raelee White all went 2-for-4, and Harris had a double. Lauren Jade Dancey was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
For West Lauderdale, Kayla Horton finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Courtney Lewis was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Keleigh Moore went 2-for-3, Victoria Irby was 2-for-4 with a triple and Nazli Staten finished 2-for-3 with a double.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 14, MERIDIAN 0
Tenley Grisham was a single short of the cycle for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets blanked Meridian Thursday.
Grisham doubled, tripled and hit a home run while finishing with four RBIs. Hammy Fielder and Nautica Bacon were both 2-for-3 with a double apiece. Mya Willis finished 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs, and Reese Page finished 3-for-3.
Elleigh Willis got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up five hits and one walk while striking out three.
For Meridian, Lexie Moffite finished 2-for-2, and Jaliyah Davis was 1-for-1 with a walk. Casandra Gowdy had a double for the Lady Wildcats.
NEWTON COUNTY 13, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 5
Katelyn Gipson finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs as Newton County beat Choctaw Central Thursday.
Jada McDougle was also 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Katelyn Jackson finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
For Choctaw Central, Leia Phillips was 2-for-4 with a double, and Malaka Morris was 3-for-4. Melanian Jimmie and Tyra Billy were both 2-for-3. Ciji Vaughn had a double and two RBIs.
ENTERPRISE 9, STRINGER 8
Trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Enterprise scored five unanswered runs in the final two frames to come back and beat Stringer Thursday, clinching the No. 1 seed out of Region 8.
Eighth grader Cadon Goodman pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth and drove in two runs to make it 8-6 Stringer, then the Lady Bulldogs scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.
