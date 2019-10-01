Leadoff batter Jada Mcdougle hit two home runs and picked up three runs and four RBIs as Newton County roared to a 14-2 win over Northeast Lauderdale.
McDougle finished 2-for-3 and reached on an error, while Lorren Ivey, who had a triple, and Lanie Phillips each earned two runs and two RBIs on two hits. Three other Lady Cougars had two-hit games as part of a 13-hit team performance.
Molly Moore, Diamond Harris and Raelee White had the only hits of the night for the Lady Trojans. White’s hit was a triple that scored two runs in the top of the fourth.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 5, HOUSTON 2
The Lady Hilltoppers scored twice in the first inning, but the Lady Warriors tied the game in the second and were able to pull away thanks to a two-run home run by Ciji Vaughn in the bottom of the sixth.
Vaughn finished 3-for-3 with a run and three RBIs. Maiya Joe went 3-for-3 with a double and scored a run, and Ahnaya Williams added two hits, one run and an RBI.
WEST LAUDERDALE 17, MERIDIAN 7
The Lady Knights struck for 25 hits and scored nine runs in the second inning to beat Meridian.
Courtney Lewis went 4-for-4 with one run and two RBIs. Carsyn Mott, McKinley Maxwell and Keleigh Moore all had three-hit performances for West and combined for six runs and four RBIs. Kayla Horton had a double and a triple in her 5-RBI game.
Oaklynne Daughtry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats, and Jaliyah Davis added two runs.
