West Lauderdale managed just four hits as Neshoba Central shut out the Lady Knights 15-0 in Thursday evening slow-pitch softball action in Collinsville.
McKinley Maxwell, Courtney Lewis, Breanna Smith and Keleigh Moore had one hit apiece for the Lady Knights.
For Neshoba Central, Mya Willis and Layana Morris both went 2-for-2, and Willis also had a double. Tenley Grisham was 2-for-4 with a double and home run, and Hamaya Fielder went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Jayda Ben finished 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Elleigh Willis got the win for Neshoba Central, pitching five innings and surrendering four hits and a walk while striking out one.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 13, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Ciji Vaughn went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Choctaw Central as it defeated Northeast Lauderdale Thursday.
Ahnaya Williams finished 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, while Neera Bell and Tyra Billy were both 2-for-3 with a double apiece.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Diamond Harris finished 2-for-2 with a double, and Raeke White was also 2-for-2.
Melanian Jimmie was the winning pitcher, as she surrendered one run on five hits and one walk in five innings pitched.
NEWTON COUNTY 11, MERIDIAN 1
Jada McDouble was 2-for-2 with two triples and two RBIs as Newton County beat Meridian Thursday.
Maeli Ben was also 2-for-2 for the Lady Cougars with a double and a home run. Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Casey Dube tripled for Newton County. Haley McDowell went 2-for-3.
For Meridian, Jaliyah Davis, Naomia Anderson, Lexie Moffite and Oaklynne Daughtry each had one hit, and Anderson also drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Natalie Lampton got the win for Newton County, pitching five innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two.
