Natalie Lampton shut things down on the mound, and the Newton County offense did its part as the Lady Cougars swept Leake Central, 10-0 and 14-2, in the first round of the MHSAA Class II slow-pitch playoffs.
In Game 1, Lampton pitched five shutout innings and allowed just three hits. Jada McDougle finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run at the plate for Newton County, and Katelyn Gipson was 2-for-4 with a double. Lizzy Hollingsworth, Casey Dube and Katelyn Jackson all went 2-for-3.
In Game 2, Lampton worked four innings and surrendered just one run on three hits. McDougle went 3-for-3 with two home runs, and Gipson was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Haley McDowell Maeli Ben both doubled, and Dube, Lanie Phillips and Lorren Ivey all went 2-for-3.
COLUMBUS SWEEPS WEST
West Lauderdale was eliminated in the first round of the Class II playoffs as they dropped Saturday’s doubleheader to Columbus, 8-5 in Game 1 and 9-6 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Nazli Staten finished 2-for-4, and Kacey Williams was also 2-for-4 with a double. Courtney Lewis and Carsyn Mott both doubled, and Victoria Irby went 2-for-3.
In Game 2, Mott went 2-for-4, and Williams and Mati Blackwell both finished 2-for-3. Williams had a double, and Maggie Bush tripled.
CHOCTAW SWEEPS NEW HOPE
Choctaw Central got a first-round sweep in the Class II playoffs with wins of 15-5 and 13-3 against New Hope Saturday.
In the first game, Ciji Vaughn finished 3-for-3 with a home run, and Ahnaya Williams was 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs. Malaka Morris and Tia’Rain Saunders both went 2-for-5, and Neera Bell was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. Kodi Jimmie finished 2-for-4 with a home run, and Tyra Billy was 2-for-2. Leia Phillips doubled as well.
In the second game, Bell was 2-for-3, and Maiya Joe finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run. Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, and Miley Billie was 2-for-3 with a home run. Billy finished 3-for-3 with a double, and Vaughn went 2-for-4.
NESHOBA SWEEPS STARKVILLE
The Lady Rockets’ bats proved too much for Starkville as Neshoba Central won 15-0 and 23-2 Saturday in the first round of the Class II playoffs.
In Game 1, Tenley Grisham was 3-for-4 with three doubles, and Hamaya Fielder went 2-for-3 with a grand slam. Layana Morris also homered, and Elleigh Willis went 2-for-2.
In Game 2, Fielder was 2-for-2 with a double, and Mya Willis went 2-for-2 with two doubles. Grisham, Shante Beaulieu and Dakota Williamson also doubled, and Erica Lyons hit a grand slam. Nautica Bacon also homered for the Lady Rockets.
CLASS I SCORES
•Union swept Clarkdale, 8-3 and 10-5.
•Enterprise swept Crystal Springs, 19-0 and 20-0.
